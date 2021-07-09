Christchurch council-owned company being sued for millions over contract dispute

Several Multimedia Communications vehicles sit unused in its yard after Christchurch City Council-owned fibre broadband company Enable terminated a long-standing contract with the company.

Christchurch City Council-owned fibre broadband company Enable is being sued for millions of dollars after being embroiled in a breach of contract dispute.

Multimedia Communications has launched High Court action against Enable alleging it failed to act in good faith and breached its contract.

The privately-owned Christchurch company has been working with Enable to install its fibre broadband network throughout the city since 2007.

But in October last year, Enable told Multimedia it would not renew its contract on December 21 that year, despite Multimedia expecting the agreement to automatically roll over for another five years.

The action resulted in Multimedia laying off about 100 staff.

At its peak in 2017, the contract generated $20 million of income for Multimedia – a significant portion of its total annual revenue. When the agreement was terminated, revenue was estimated at between $8m and $9m.

Enable said it terminated the contract because it was not happy with Multimedia’s performance.

Multimedia, which has supported the Christchurch Santa Parade for several years, immediately launched a High Court injunction to stop Enable from enacting the non-renewal notice until the dispute was settled.

The company continued to work for Enable until Justice Cameron Mander delivered his injunction judgment in March.

Supplied/Stuff Enable chief executive Steve Fuller is due to retire in a few months.

The judge declined Multimedia’s injunction and said Enable was entitled to costs.

He said ordering Enable to continue to work with Multimedia when their relationship had already broken down would only result in further issues.

It was in the interests of both parties to expedite the arbitration process and to obtain a swift and fair resolution to the dispute, the judge said.

The High Court judgment revealed details of the case. Multimedia said its performance levels exceeded 99 per cent in 2020, which was considered highly satisfactory.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Multimedia Communications has been working with Enable since 2007.

The action by Enable was “completely unannounced and without any prior warning”, Multimedia said.

It submitted that Enable failed to act in good faith by not providing prior notice of alleged performance issues. Multimedia said it was also not given an opportunity to rectify any issues Enable had.

The judgment shows the contract was modified by the two companies in March and July 2020, when it was agreed new services would be undertaken by Multimedia.

Multimedia argued the agreements were evidence of a significant ongoing commercial relationship and were proof that poor performance was not an issue.

Enable denied failing to act in good faith.

STUFF A group of Christchurch residents 350m beyond the edge of the city's fibre broadband network face a costly bill to get connected.

It said it did provide examples of dissatisfaction with Multimedia’s performance, even though it was under no obligation to do so.

Enable also said there was no evidence of any clear, unequivocal promise the contract would be automatically renewed.

Enable said it became concerned about Multimedia’s performance in 2018 and 2019 and sought to address these issues with Multimedia. The concerns related to key areas that affected its business and put in question Enable’s trust and confidence in Multimedia.

As part of its non-renewal notice, Enable described the issues it had with Multimedia, including a failure to meet health and safety standards, and to ensure its staff and subcontractors were trained to a competent level.

Multimedia vigorously disputed those allegations, saying it performed to a consistently “very satisfactory level”.

Multimedia owner Mike Gardner said he was incredibly disappointed given the number of years his small business had worked with Enable.

“We provided a high level of technical services, doing things that other companies could not or would not do. We solved their problems for many years.”

Gardner said he'd had to reduce staff numbers by nearly 100 since December and the company now employed 40 staff.

He would not say the exact value of the claim, but said it was millions of dollars.

Enable head of engagement and sustainable development Daniel Herd said the Multimedia dispute was now the subject of arbitration, so he was unable to comment.

He said Enable customers had not been affected in any way, and other long-standing fibre connection suppliers were continuing to carry out connections.

Enable announced last week it had returned $18m in dividends to its parent company, the council’s investment arm Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL).