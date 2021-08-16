Ex-Cera employees Nikoloff and Gallagher defend corruption charges

Simon Carl Nikoloff and Gerard Anthony Gallagher leaving court late last year. They face charges of using information gained as employees of Cera and Ōtākaro for their private gain.

Two public servants helping Christchurch recover after the earthquakes allegedly used official information to set up private business deals they hoped would net them hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In an opening address to a High Court jury in Christchurch on Monday, Serious Fraud Office prosecutor Anne Toohey said Gerard Anthony Gallagher and Simon Carl Nikoloff failed to net the expected profits but got other advantages.

Nikoloff and Gallagher are defending multiple charges of corrupt use of official information obtained as employees of the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority (Cera) and its successor Ōtākaro _ the government agencies created to help and oversee the region's rebuild after earthquakes in 2010 and 2011.

Allegations against the pair were first raised in a Stuff investigation in 2017. The investigation prompted a State Services Commission inquiry that led to a Serious Fraud Office probe.

The pair resigned from their positions with Ōtākaro in April 2017. As investment facilitators at Cera and Ōtākaro, for which they were each paid $150,000 a year, their job was to look for investors prepared to commit to development in the battered city.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Simon Carl Nikoloff is appearing along with Gerard Anthony Gallagher on corruption charges.

Toohey said the charges related to two flawed transactions.

The first related to the Youth Hostel Association (YHA) building at 273 Manchester St.

In 2014, the defendants became involved in their capacity as Cera public servants to help the YHA find other premises but saw a business opportunity for themselves.

They formed a company called Property and Investment Management and then tried to insert the company into the sale of the building with the idea of earning a finder’s fee or project management fees.

Their company agreed to buy the building for $2.3 million and Nikoloff and Gallagher then sought investors in the company to raise money for the deal.

The second transaction related to the Stonehurst (backpackers) site in Madras St and Ōtākaro-owned land next door. In July 2016, Gallagher expressed an interest in buying the Stonehurst property for a company he owned with his sons, Morgan and Callum, as they wanted to get into the backpacker business.

Nikoloff was dealing with retirement village builder Bupa New Zealand, which wanted the Ōtākaro land next door. However, the block wasn’t big enough and Bupa needed 4000 square metres of the Stonehurst land.

Bupa disclosed confidential information about its plans to Gallagher who forwarded the information to his son Morgan who was not an Ōtākaro staffer.

Gallagher then told Bupa his company had an agreement over the whole Stonehurst block and offered to onsell the 4000sqm, promising to address his conflict of interest. He failed to keep the promise, Toohey said. In November Nikoloff sent a confidential email he received from Bupa to Gallagher. The email contained details of how much Bupa was prepared to pay for the Stonehurst land and the Ōtākaro block.

The deal did not eventuate and when the Stuff investigation was published Gallagher deleted several files related to Stonehurst.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Gerard Anthony Gallagher arriving for his trial on corruption charges.

James Rapley QC, in his opening address for Gallagher, told the jury his client act had not acted corruptly.

He acted within the bounds of his role as an investment facilitator at all times. His employer and his management knew about his private interests and, “indeed he was recruited because of his experience and networks in the private sector”.

Cera was not a normal government entity and staff came from both the public and private sector.

Many had no understanding of government procedures and rules particular to the government. Gallagher came from an electrical firm in a rural town.

The trial before Justice Jan-Marie Doogue is set to last four weeks.