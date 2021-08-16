Booze baron's record scrutinised as authority considers cancelling liquor licences

Harjit Singh, a former director of Nekita Enterprises, was not present at the hearing on Monday due to ill health. (File photo)

Harjit Singh's resignation as a director from a long-running liquor business is no guarantee that he won’t still be involved in the company's operations, an alcohol licensing inspector says.

The Christchurch City Council licensing inspector and police have applied to cancel or suspend five off-licences held by Nekita Enterprises, as well as cancel shareholders Harjit and Shereen Singhs’ managers’ certificates.

A hearing to consider the applications was held before the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority in Christchurch on Monday.

Harjit Singh was not present due to ill health, but was represented by barrister Peter Egden. Shereen Singh was seated in the public gallery.

Karyn South, for the applicants, said Singh surrendered his manager's certificate before the hearing began.

Stuff reported earlier that the Singhs previously had equal shares in the company, but on July 19 Shereen Singh became the majority shareholder with 84 shares. The rest of the shares are allocated to Harjit Singh.

Weeks earlier, he quit as company director, and barrister Teung John Yoon was appointed as an independent director.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Karyn South is acting for the Christchurch City Council licensing inspector and police, who filed the application to suspend or cancel five off-licences held by Nekita Enterprises.

Much of the evidence traversed on Monday related to an investigation by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment in 2019 and 2020 regarding allegations of employment law breaches, and how Harjit Singh was involved with these breaches.

Singh and Nekita were fined a combined $125,000 by the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) last year for paying bottle store staff less than the minimum wage and failing to keep vital employment records.

At the time, the ERA accepted Shereen Singh’s evidence that she was not involved in the management of the bottle stores and was therefore not aware of the employment breaches.

On Monday, her lawyer, Kerry Cook, asked labour inspector Richard Lewis whether he had interviewed her while he was investigating Nekita’s employment law breaches.

Lewis said he spoke to her on the phone once, and she was “angry at having been called”. She told him to speak to her husband.

Lewis said he thought it would be pointless to interview her since it seemed like her husband was speaking on behalf of them both.

Harjit Singh quit ‘for good of the company’

The licensing authority was told Shereen Singh had promised her husband would no longer be involved in the running of the business.

Egden said Harjit Singh decided to resign as a director “for the greater good of his company and his family”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority panel consider whether to cancel or suspend liquor licenses held by Nekita Enterprises at a hearing on Monday.

“His original intention was to transfer all of his shares to Mrs Singh, but on the advice of his accountant, he needed to retain a minimum of 16 per cent to prevent him losing his shareholder continuity and imputation credits.”

Alcohol licensing inspector Anneke Lavery said she was not convinced Singh would completely leave the running of Nekita Enterprises to his wife.

She noted he continued to hold shares in the company, had been at the forefront of the company’s operations from the very start, and as Shereen Singh’s spouse, would continue to financially benefit from the company.

“Even if he removed himself as a director, he is not going to step aside wholly.”

She said Shereen Singh would likely find it difficult to operate Nekita Enterprises without any help from her husband.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Alcohol licensing inspector Anneke Lavery testifies during the hearing.

Lavery accepted there was little Shereen Singh could do to convince her that Harjit Singh would not be involved with the operation of the business.

Cook said that showed “an alarming lack of objectivity” on her part.

When asked about changes Shereen Singh made recently to ensure compliance within the business, Lavery asked why that did not happen “10 years ago”.

“Mrs Singh has always had her name as a director and shareholder [of Nekita Enterprises]. If these problems were all Harjit’s fault, why did she not step up and say she’ll take over.”

Nekita Enterprises owns six liquor stores and employs 15 staff after significantly downsizing its operations last year.

The hearing will continue on Tuesday.