Lettuce serve: Hospitality 'struggling' but online business soars during Covid lockdown

Kaivolution is working to redistribute surplus food no longer needed because of the lockdown.

Hospitality businesses able to switch to online sales to keep trading during lockdown are booming, but those who can’t make the move are struggling.

Green Dinner Table, a plant-based food business, has seen demand for its meal boxes “ramp up” since New Zealand went back into level 4 lockdown.

Chef and co-director Tom Riley said the Christchurch-based business, which uses local suppliers and growers and has a focus on sustainability, had expected a surge in orders due to the last national lockdown.

There had been a “big initial influx” in orders this time around too, he said.

Christchurch-based Green Dinner Table delivers plant-based meal boxes to Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland and the central North Island.

“It isn't quite the same madness as last year, but we are more prepared for it.”

The business delivers vegan ingredients and recipes to customers in Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland and the central North Island.

“Fruit boxes, which usually 25 per cent of Green Dinner Table of customers order, had shot up to 60 per cent during lockdown restrictions,” Riley said.

He had enlisted the help of friends in the hospitality industry to meet demand.

“We are above capacity, so I got in some of my friends to help out – it is a win-win situation. Supply lines have been good, no real issues, everyone is adapting somewhat to this annoying new normal.”

Bellbird Bakery, included in Stuff's online directory of food deliveries available during lockdown, had all of its delivery slots fill up quickly. Piko Wholefoods had also experienced a rush of online orders.

The lockdown restrictions showed how the “bigger food players” influenced the market, one hospitality insider said.

“Lettuce is really cheap because there are no restaurants using it. Herbs are also cheaper because bars aren't buying kilos of mint.”

One insider says now is the time to get a good deal from your local vege supplier on lettuces and other vegetables.

Veges Direct Ltd had opened an online greengrocer, Highfield Market, and was delivering throughout Christchurch.

Rex Ormandy of Vino Fino, who has more than 35 years experience in liquor retail, said online deliveries had proved successful.

“Our overall sales have maintained, but it's all online. In terms of what people are drinking it's nothing different to what they'd buy in store,” he said.

“We are looking forward to level 3 [on Wednesday] and click and collect like last year. That works well as long as everyone obeys the rules.”

Marisa Bidois, chief executive of the Restaurant Association, said business had been booming for the hospitality sector before the latest lockdown.

Trade was up 14 per cent in the second quarter compared with the same period in 2019, and was up 91 per cent on 2020 when the country was under the last lockdown, recording quarterly sales of $3.3 billion.

The return to level 4 was challenging for any industry, particularly those unable to work from home like hospitality business, she said.

“Many hospo people are social people and the isolation of being at home unable to work is really tough for them right now.

“We know how many of them are just looking forward to firing up their ovens and coffee machines and being able to serve people again,” Bidois said.