Booze baron Harjit Singh's company stripped of liquor licences after underpaying staff

Harjit Singh, former director and now minority shareholder of Nekita Enterprises. (File photo)

A booze baron who once ran at least a dozen liquor outlets in Canterbury has effectively been removed from the industry after the company’s five off-licences were cancelled.

Harjit Singh was at the head of Nekita Enterprises since its establishment in 2002 until recently when its off-licences were challenged in front of the Alcohol Regulatory Licensing Authority (ARLA).

In what has been described as a case of “national importance”, the authority granted an application to cancel five off-licences related to Nekita, as well as the manager’s certificate of director and current majority shareholder Shereen Singh.

The off-licences relate to five Christchurch stores: Canterbury Liquor Lyttelton, Ferrymead Wine and Spirits, Canterbury Liquor Pages Road, Wainoni Liquor Store, and Woodham Road Liquor Store.

The bottle stores were shut over the weekend, with a sign outside Wainoni Liquor Store stating it was closed until further notice.

Nekita Enterprises holds an off-licence for a sixth liquor store in Woodend, but this was not included in the application as it falls within the Waimakariri district.

A spokesperson for the Waimakariri District Council said it was considering the details of the ARLA decision before deciding on a course of action in relation to the Woodend bottle store.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Canterbury Liquor Pages Road was closed over the weekend after the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority granted an application for its off-licence to be suspended.

The application to cancel the licences was brought by the Christchurch City Council and police, who submitted that Nekita was unsuitable to hold off-licences for liquor stores, and Shereen Singh was an undesirable person to be running a liquor store company.

This came after Harjit Singh and Nekita were fined a combined $125,000 by the Employment Relations Authority last year for paying bottle store staff less than the minimum wage and failing to keep vital employment records.

Harjit and Shereen Singh previously held equal shares in the company, but on July 19 ShereenSingh became the majority shareholder with 84 shares.

Weeks earlier, Harjit quit as company director, and barrister Teung John Yoon was appointed as an independent director.

Supplied A sign on the Wainoni Liquor Store underscores the fate of Harjit Singh’s liquor empire – “closed until further notice”.

Nekita and Shereen Singh’s defence during the ARLA hearing was largely based on the fact that she had not been involved in the day-to-day running of the business when the employment transgressions were committed.

Singh pinned the blame on her husband, saying she had trusted him to run the company effectively and within legal requirements.

She told the authority her husband’s past actions were not a reflection of her ability to run the company, and she was an independent woman and “not his puppet”.

Karyn South, for the applicants, had a different view. She submitted that Singh was a shareholder and director at the time the transgressions happened, and had an obligation to ensure she knew what was going on.

Stuff Shereen Singh testifies before the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority in Christchurch in August.

South also pointed to the fact that Harjit Singhwas still a shareholder of Nekita and still married to Singh, which meant he was not as removed from the business as the respondents led the authority to believe.

South called the case one of “national importance” that could erode the public’s confidence in the licensing regime as a whole if Nekita was allowed to continue to operate.

“Allowing such a grossly unsuitable operator such as Nekita to carry on under their own banner undermines the integrity of the licensing regime altogether.”

She noted Super Liquor, a leading franchisor in the industry, removed Nekita from its franchisees when the employment illegalities came to light.

“The industry and the public can rightfully expect the [alcohol licensing] authority to pay deference to and mirror Super Liquor’s position.”

Super Liquor Holdings chief executive Campbell McMahon said he was pleased ARLA had ruled that “persistent and deliberate flouting of employment laws” rendered an operator unsuitable to hold a liquor licence.

“Retailing alcohol comes with special responsibilities, which we support and uphold. This decision sends a definitive message to liquor licensees that any breach of obligations to employees is a breach of those special responsibilities.

“Regardless of the industry, doing right by employees is a fundamental principle of owning and operating a business. There is no excuse for breaching New Zealand’s employment laws.”

When approached for comment, Harjit Singh hung up on Stuff’s journalist.

Shereen Singh’s lawyer could not be reached for comment.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has been approached for comment.