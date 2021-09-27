Businessman's new company registered day after liquidation to be scrutinised

Rajesh Luthra and his wife Tripta Tripta have recently moved into a new home in Rolleston.

August 5 was the day Rajesh ‘Rocky’ Luthra’s company Sudesh Foods crashed and burned.

But just a day later, Luthera started a new company, Van de Broods Ltd.

Luthra set up Sudesh Foods in February 2015 to sell mainly meat products to ethnic restaurants. Van de Broods is also in the food wholesaling business, according to company records.

Sudesh Foods, which has debts of about $200,000, left its rented premises in Hornby, Christchurch, a few months ago. Luthra has listed the address as the registered office of Van de Broods.

He also lists it as his residential address when in fact he lives in a new house in Rolleston. He has not responded to messages from Stuff.

The businessman has not won any friends among the liquidators of Sudesh Foods.

According to the first liquidators’ report registered in the Companies Office, liquidators from Rodgers Reidy have been unable to contact Luthra, unable to establish why the company failed and if any employees have claims against the company.

The liquidators, according to their report, are trying to recover several motor vehicles owned by the company, so they can be sold.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Rocky Luthra in 2010 when he was running a contracting business in Blenheim.

These include a 2014 Range Rover, a 2008 Lexus IS-F Sedan, a 2014 Holden Cruze Z-Series and a 2015 Ford Mondeo Ambiente.

It’s not the first time Luthra has been on the wrong side of officialdom. In 2010, Luthra’s Blenheim vineyard contracting company was continually in trouble with Labour Department inspectors over record-keeping.

The Employment Relations Authority ruled the company underpaid seven workers it employed by paying less than minimum wage. It said the company or its associated entities had caused difficulties for the Labour Department.

“These difficulties have included matters such as failure to keep proper records of employment, failure to provide copies of such records to the labour inspectorate, failure to deal with the labour inspectorate in a timely fashion and an unwillingness to abide by the requirements of New Zealand law,” it said.

STUFF Sudesh Foods operated from a cold store in Edmonton Rd, Hornby, until a few months ago.

PricewaterhouseCoopers insolvency partner Malcolm Hollis said it was not unlawful to register a new company to do much the same activity as the company in liquidation, but noted new rules about ‘phoenix’ companies came into force a few years ago. They included a requirement that names had to be different unless an exemption was granted.

The new company could take over the assets of the company in liquidation but there had to be a formal transfer process and market value had to be paid.

The liquidators would look at “what the director has got up to”, the process that was followed, assets that had been transferred out and whether the director traded while insolvent, he said.

Uncooperative directors could be forced to attend an interview with the liquidator and if that failed the liquidator could put the director before the court to be interviewed.