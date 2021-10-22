Martin Jetpack destined for the bloke's shed after company's liquidation

Seven prototype jetpacks are now up for sale - but any buyers will need to develop the technology further before being able to fly them in New Zealand.

The Martin Jetpack started in a bloke’s shed and is headed back there again.

Seven prototype Martin Jetpacks and items including an unmanned drone test aircraft, spare engines, training simulators, the company’s computer servers, branding and technical documentation are being sold by the liquidators of Martin Jetpack Aircraft.

“It’s the ultimate feature for a bloke’s shed, especially an aviation enthusiast who wants to own a piece of New Zealand aviation history. What better talking point than a Martin Jetpack?” Sam Brown, of Skylarc Asset Realisation, said.

“It really is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own one of these world-renowned aircraft – or better still to buy the lot and take the project through to completion.”

David Ruscoe and Russell Moore of Grant Thornton were appointed as liquidators of Christchurch-based Martin Aircraft Company in March 2021 after the company wound up research, development, and operations in 2019.

Brown said he expected the sale to attract international interest.

He did not rule out an ambitious new owner trying to get the Jetpacks flying in the unlikely event of the engineering and regulatory problems being overcome.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Sam Brown, of Skylarc Asset Realisation, is selling the remaining assets of the defunct Martin Jetpack Aircraft Company.

“It’s an opportunity for an enterprising person or business to pick up the whole package, finish the development and bring the product to market, with most of the hard work already done,” he said.

“It really is a unique flying machine that was nearing production when the company closed.”

The international tender ends on November 5.

A range of aviation electronics, early Jetpack prototypes, test equipment and other related company assets would also be listed with a $1 reserve on Trade Me from November 11.

-/Stuff Manned flight using the Martin Jetpack.

The Martin Jetpack was the brainchild of Christchurch man Glenn Martin, who started work on it in his garage in the 1980s.

The Jetpack is actually a single person aircraft and is powered by a petrol engine with two ducted fans providing lift-off. The pilot is strapped into a standing frame and uses hand controls to pilot the craft.

A prototype was unveiled at the Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual AirVenture in Oshkosh, United States in 2008.

The Martin craft, which was able to fly for about 30 minutes, was designed to be easy to fly, so it could be used by first responders and could also carry a payload.