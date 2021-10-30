The Block NZ contestant ran interiors firm that collapsed owing $650,000

Dan Ford's business was never paid the $36,000 owed for work it did for Dan Leen's company Collective Construction in 2016. He felt sick when he saw Leen on reality TV show The Block this year.

Tradie Dan Heath is in construction, but he can’t watch The Block NZ.

The reality show, which pitches four couples against each other to renovate four neighbouring houses in Auckland, is reaching its exciting climax with the houses selling at a secret auction on Saturday. The auction will be broadcast later in the month.

Heath doesn’t watch because one of the contestants is Daniel Heward Leen, a Rangiora builder and project manager, who is in the show with his wife Megan Stallard. Leen’s company went bust in 2017 owing Heath for aluminium fitting work.

“I can’t look at him. Just the cheek of him. There are so many people in Christchurch who would like to say certain things to him and no-one could believe he would do anything like this on television. There are a lot of other people out there who could have filled that spot,” Heath, who is owed about $5000, said.

supplied Meg Stallard and Dan Leen are popular contestants in The Block.

Leen was a director and shareholder of Collective Construction, which went bust in February 2017 after only three years in business. It had debts of $650,000 and in the final wash up unsecured creditors were left $526,165 out of pocket. His fellow directors and shareholders were his friend Christchurch lawyer Mark Tutty and another mate Glenn Edwards.

It’s understood Tutty had little involvement in running the company and Edwards was mainly on the tools. Leen was the company’s manager.

He and his wife Megan Stallard set up another company called Southern Collective on Dec 9, 2016, only a few months before Collective Construction was put in liquidation. This time Stallard was Southern Collective’s only director and shareholder, but the company was still in the same business.

Heath said he never heard from Leen after the company collapse but at least Edwards was apologetic.

“[Leen] literally disappeared. I think if they win the show’s $100,000 grand prize he should give it to all the people he owed money to.”

The Block houses will be sold in an online auction, open to registered bidders only, on November 6. The winner will be revealed later in November, on a date yet to be determined.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Tradie Daniel Heath was left $5000 out of pocket for aluminium fitting work he did for Leen's company Collective Construction.

Daniel Ford, who ran an interior fit-out company, also finds it hard to watch the programme, which shows on Three.

His business was owed about $36,000 by Collective, and he could not believe the network selected someone with Leen’s history.

“To me it looks like they screwed a lot of people ... I was just gobsmacked he was on the show... There were ads [for the show] everywhere. It was absolutely awful mate.

“I feel they completely screwed me over, and then I see he’s in business again under his wife’s name.”

Ford said he was only 26 and just starting out in business when Collective left him in the lurch.

“It nearly tipped me over. I survived luckily but seeing them on The Block just brought it all back.

“It’s an absolute slap in the face.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Dan Ford’s fledgling business nearly tipped over when he lost $36,000 work in the liquidation of Daniel Leen's company Collective Construction in 2017.

Another creditor, who lost more than $100,000 in the Collective Construction liquidation and did not want to be named, said he thought it was “interesting” Leen should be on the show.

“The trouble with this industry is no-one seems to be accountable.”

In a statement prepared with the assistance of TV3’s publicity department, Leen said he was only one of three directors of the company and had taken out a personal loan to help pay creditors. The liquidators decided who was paid.

He had lost all his equity in the company in the collapse, he said.

“I am sincerely sorry to those tradies that did not receive payment from the liquidators acting for our company,” he said in the statement.

The company collapsed because it was not paid for some large projects, he said.

Supplied The Leens, pictured with Block host Mark Richardson say they are very relieved to get it over and done with.

“It was a very upsetting time and I apologise that I did not have the opportunity to personally talk to some of the people that have been affected.”

Three’s publicity for Leen and his wife says they currently own and operate a successful construction company. There is no mention of the failed business.

“The fun-loving pair met through a mutual friend, fell in love ‘madly and quickly’ and now have four teenage kids between them. The family’s home is an old stables block that Meg and Dan lovingly converted into a stunning functional house.”

The 8-hectare property is registered in Stallard’s name only and is valued at between $1.2 million and $1.3m. Property records show she bought the property in November 2017, the same year Leen’s company went bust.

A spokesperson for Discovery, which owns Three, said the couple disclosed Dan Leen's work history to the production company before the show was broadcast.

“It was understood that Dan, along with the two other company directors had executed the liquidation through a professional liquidation agent and the matter was resolved in a legal and professional manner.

“We don't disclose personal information about any cast member that is not relevant to the show.”

“The two are confident that between them, they have the skills, determination and drive, to win this season’s The Block NZ, not to mention their extensive experience in the building industry to carry them through,” the publicity material said.

“The friendly couple get on with pretty much everybody they meet, but both warn that if someone stabs them in the back, they won’t get a chance to do it twice.”

The Block is no stranger to controversy. In 2004 Channel Nine in Australia was forced to replace couple Dani and Monique Bacha after it was revealed Dani had spent six months in jail in 2002 after being convicted of being an accessory before the fact of manufacturing amphetamines.