Fishing boat seized after crew caught set netting in prohibited area

Anderson Fishing Company Ltd has been fined and ordered to hand over its fishing boat by the Dunedin District Court.

A fishing boat has been seized by authorities after its crew was caught set netting in a prohibited area multiple times.

The forfeiture notice for the Naturaliste II and associated fishing equipment appeared in the Otago Daily Times on Wednesday, after it was forfeited on August 4.

Ministry for Primary Industries fisheries compliance manager Garreth Jay said the vessel, owned by Dunedin-based Anderson Fishing Company Ltd, was caught set netting within a prohibited area off the Otago coast on eight separate occasions.

Set netting involves using a net that is anchored to the sea floor with weights.

READ MORE:

* Seafood firm could lose $20m vessel after trawling in protected area

* New dolphin regulations see Taranaki commercial fisherman reel in for last time

* Cando Fishing company fined $3750 for leaving nets around Ruapuke Island



The case led to the Dunedin District Court, which fined the company $4000.

The court also ordered the vessel be forfeited to the Crown, Jay said.

The fishing company had 35 working days to apply for relief from forfeiture.

In the meantime, the company was still able to use the vessel to fish under a user agreement with the Crown.