Lotto winners may have to sell home after collapse of their building firm

Campbell Romeril joined forces with a Dunedin couple to start a building firm after working on their house. But things soon started to go wrong.

They once won Lotto, but now face the prospect of having to sell their only asset – their home.

A retired Dunedin couple poured almost $900,000 into a building firm only for it to collapse, leaving a trail of creditors and unanswered questions for their fellow director Campbell ‘Cam’ Romeril.

The legal fallout from the demise of their company, Seaview Cottage Construction Ltd, may force the couple to sell their home, with their total loss approaching almost $1 million.

“It is gone ... it has all gone,” the woman said of their investment. “It has all gone to custard.”

READ MORE:

* New approach to tahr management by Department of Conservation

* Worker died after inhaling toxic gas at Waste Management's Seaview plant

* Auckland couple struggling to buy a house scoop record $44 million prize on Lotto



That is a far cry from when they set up the company with Romeril and his former wife Kim in 2017.

The couple, who asked not to be named due to their health issues, first met Romeril when was working as a builder for a project management company on their former heritage home in Roslyn.

“He did a lot of good stuff for us, so he built up trust very quickly,” the woman said. “But retrospectively he talked a lot ... but didn’t do a lot.”

At its peak the company employed 20 people, had a fleet of vans, branded clothes, held a board meeting in the Cook Islands and secured a contract for the Department of Conservation (DOC) on Stewart Island.

But Seaview Cottage Construction Ltd was put into liquidation in July 2020, a liquidator’s report from October revealing it owed $738,723.62, including $274,252.65 to Inland Revenue.

Alden Williams/Stuff The couple planned to buy houses with Romeril, which he would renovate before selling on.

Questions to DOC about the company are now being treated as an Official Information Act request.

The retired couple now face an uncertain financial future, a far cry from when they won about $2m on Lotto more than a decade ago.

The couple were careful with their money, enjoyed overseas trip and planned to invest in real estate.

Working with Romeril, they planned to buy houses, which he would renovate before selling on in the booming Dunedin property market.

Instead, Romeril quickly turned his focus to “big dreams and big projects”, the woman said.

That included the purchase of a large central Dunedin property on Melville St.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF The Dunedin couple once won more than $2 million on Lotto.

The idea was to put nine smaller townhouses on the site, “which seemed too grand”, the man said.

“But Cam wouldn’t listen.”

The couple lost hundreds of thousands of dollars on the early sale of the Melville St project as they used the proceeds to pay off the company’s mounting debts.

“I was quite concerned from the beginning, because I had access to the accounting system,” the man, a former accountant, said.

“His overheads were extremely large for the size of the company.”

That included the company buying new Toyota vans for about $48,000 each, with the woman initially proud to see them around Dunedin.

Romeril still needed to complete repairs to the couple’s leaking roof, but had “ignored” all of their calls, they said.

Supplied/Stuff Romeril says he “lost everything” when his building companies fell apart.

The woman had a message for him: “Get in here and finish the job. How do you sleep at night?’’

Romeril told Stuff it hadn’t been easy, and said he had “lost everything”.

That included his companies, livelihood, house and marriage, while his mental health had also been affected.

“I’m in no position to blame anyone,” he said.

Like the couple, he conceded the company “grew too big too quickly”, and at one point was turning over $300,000 a month.

“When people tell you how well you are doing ... it is a very seductive trap.”

To help with that transition the company recruited staff.

“As it turns out we made some truly atrocious hiring decisions,” Romeril said.

Supplied/Stuff A second company Romeril ran, Thrive Homes, also collapsed.

He alleged a senior manager was giving him different accounts of the company’s performance, while he was busy focusing on the DOC project.

“That’s when it all turned to kak.”

That included Seaview, while his other company Thrive Homes, which the couple were not involved with, also collapsed, owing $167,938 to other creditors.

Thrive Homes, he claimed, was owed significantly more than what it owed, but to recoup that money would be “challenging”.

The company was set up to keep Seaview staff employed and to continue some of its work obligations.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Family law professor Mark Henaghan believes many properties are put into trusts by landowners to avoid their tax burden.

But Romeril himself alleged he was “ripped off’’ by a business partner, forcing it to collapse.

He said he felt for the unsecured creditors from across the companies, saying “it hurts”.

“I’m not going to come out of this smelling of roses and living in a flash house with a nice car in the driveway. I would have been better off working for wages the whole time.”

Romeril, who was previously declared bankrupt in 2004, disputes the couple lost $900,000 and believes it was likely to be in the vicinity of $750,000.

He maintained the couple would not have to sell their house to cover a remaining $50,000, which they have been told they may be liable for, with the sale of his Long Beach property set for the new year.

His lesson from the collapse of both companies is a cautionary tale for any business.

“Trust without checks and balances is dangerous,” he said. “Start with a plan and stick to it.”

The couple also had their own advice, the woman suggesting it was a good idea to research anyone a person might consider going into business with.

Her husband urged people to be involved in the day-to-day management of their business, to “watch the cash and don’t overextend yourself”.

“We were stupid,” she said. “The good bits were good, the bad bits were s...,” she said.