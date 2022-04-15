Thai restaurant owner ordered to pay ex-worker costs after unjustified dismissal

The owner of Thai Orchid Restaurant in Christchurch was ordered to pay a former employee $5000 for hurt and humiliation after her unjustified dismissal.

The owner of a Christchurch restaurant has to pay the costs of an employment dispute after he made a worker redundant shortly after the country went into lockdown in 2020.

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) made its first determination in February after Warissara Matajod​ brought claims for unjustified dismissal, lost wages, holiday pay, and compensation against Crazy Horse Limited.

The company trades as Thai Orchid Restaurant in Riccarton under owner Julian Stokes​.

The authority heard Matajod started working for Stokes in January 2018 for 15 to 20 hours a week while she was on a student visa. When she was granted a work visa in September 2018, her work hours increased, and she was working at Thai Orchid six days a week.

When the Covid-19 wage subsidy was announced in 2020, Stokes applied for it for all his staff, including Matajod.

Matajod was told she would be paid 80 per cent of her normal wages, which was 36 hours a week at $19 an hour. For the first week, she was paid this as ordinary pay. But for the next four weeks, the amount was taken from her annual leave entitlements.

In April 2020, Stokes held a staff meeting and proposed a plan to transition staff to “casual” agreements where they would be paid only for the hours they actually worked. Matajod expressed her concern about this as there was very little work available at the time and it would not be enough to support herself.

After discussions with other staff members, Stokes agreed to offer new employment contracts that guaranteed a minimum 20 hours’ pay per week.

When Matajod asked for more hours, Stokes was firm that he was not able to offer her more and her employment was terminated.

The ERA found the dismissal was unjustified and ordered Stokes to pay Matajod about $6770 in outstanding wages, outstanding holiday pay, payment for certain public holidays and compensation for lost wages. He was also ordered to pay her $5000 for hurt and humiliation.

After the parties were unable to agree on costs, Matajod approached the ERA with another claim that Stokes should be held liable for the costs of the dispute.

Stokes submitted that costs should lie where they fall as Matajod was awarded less than she sought and therefore her claim had only had “mixed success”, that she didn’t attempt to negotiate in good faith to avoid delays, and that she was represented by Community Law.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Crazy Horse Limited trades as Thai Orchid Restaurant in Riccarton, Christchurch, under owner Julian Stokes.

The ERA disagreed. In a recent decision, it said Matajod was the successful party in the dispute and was entitled to an award of costs.

The authority did not accept that Matajod had not negotiated in good faith or was responsible for any of the delays during the proceedings. Matajod was also still entitled to an award of costs, even when represented by Community Law.

The authority ordered Stokes to pay Matajod $7750 towards costs, as well as disbursements of $305 in instalments over 24 months.