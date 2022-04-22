Litigious chef 'needs to take responsibility' for his behaviour, family says

Artemis Indigo Davis, left, in the kitchen of The Swan, with owner Sarah Hussey.

A chef threatening legal action against a string of Dunedin eateries is the subject of a protection order from his own family.

Last week, the owners of Dunedin cafe and bar The Swan went public with their experience with Artemis Davis, who lodged a personal grievance against them despite not having a job offer.

Davis, who has a criminal record from Christchurch under the name Benjamin Thomas Tapper-Norris, had been given at least $10,000 from at least seven Dunedin businesses in the past month to settle his alleged personal grievances.

A family member said they remained estranged from Davis.

‘’Sadly, the family sought and was granted a [final] protection order against Ben and subsequently has had no contact with him for some time now.

‘’His behaviour has been very stressful for the family for many years,’' the person, who Stuff has agreed not to name, said.

‘’Ben is an adult and needs to take responsibility for the consequences of his behaviour and the choices he makes.”

The Swan/Supplied Davis applies for a job at The Swan, a Dunedin bar.

In 2014, Tapper-Norris appeared in the Christchurch District Court on burglary and theft charges.

The judge told him he seemed “to live in some fantasy world”.

The court heard he had been expelled from school because he had spent too much time in custody.

His CV includes several places he is understood to have taken legal action against, along with several places that told Stuff he worked for them for only a matter of weeks.

“I am a confident chef with extensive experience across multiple areas of commercial kitchens who adapts easily to new situations and is always up for a challenge,” his CV says.

The Swan/Supplied Davis has taken personal grievances against at least seven Dunedin businesses.

Confidentiality clauses left affected business owners unable to go public, or share their experience with the wider hospitality industry.

Some in the industry contacted Stuff to share their experiences of working alongside Davis, including several who questioned his ability in the kitchen. One chef was surprised when Davis turned up to his new job without a uniform or knives.

‘’He had no understanding of food presentation ... it was just cowboy s....’’

While Davis started out as a charismatic employee – sharing anecdotes of travelling around France and Germany, and living in a tree house in Takaka – his relationship with other staff would quickly sour, the chef said.

The Swan/Supplied Davis has taken at least $10,000 from Dunedin businesses in recent weeks.

“He would stand over people and berate them.”

Davis, who has threatened legal action against Stuff, could not be contacted for comment on Thursday afternoon.

Last week he maintained he had never changed his name and was a chef.

He declined to comment on whether he had been paid out by multiple businesses: “I don’t know what you are talking about ... I would like to know who has told you this.

“This sounds ridiculous to me.”

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said it could not release any details about records of settlement, including whether any exist, without the express permission of all parties involved.

Emails and documents exchanged with The Swan showed Davis sought a record of settlement between himself and the company, which included $3000 “for hurt and humiliation suffered”.

He also requested the official record show he had resigned on whichever day the settlement was signed by both parties, and asked to be paid for 40 hours of work until the agreement was signed.

Details of the settlement and correspondence was also to remain confidential “other than for enforcement purposes”.