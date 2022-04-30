Nikora Nitro: Unfulfilled promises, unpaid debts and political aspirations

Nikora Nitro answers questions about his business dealings and his involvement with children's programmes.

He has the “gift of the gab”, but several who have done business with Nikora Nitro – the man behind Christchurch’s “Hangi House” – say they have been left out of pocket and warn he cannot be trusted. JAKE KENNY reports

Raj Kaur feels “like a fool” for letting Nikora Nitro take over her Christchurch cafe.

After six years running Crema cafe in New Brighton, an alluring offer swayed her to bow out and transfer the lease to Nitro.

She said she agonised over the decision but eventually agreed to Nitro’s offer – $13,500​ for her appliances and $30,000 to $40,000​ to come as a taonga (treasure) payment. He would continue the business’ trading name.

Nitro paid Kaur $3500​ to start, promising her the rest in weekly payments of $2500​. He took over the cafe in early March. The rest of the money never came​, so Kaur returned to the cafe at night to take back her appliances including a coffee machine, dishwasher and oven. She returned Nitro’s $3500.​

Kaur now has no cafe, no income and appliances she has no use for.

“It’s been a nightmare. I don’t know what to do about it,” she said. “He sounded really convincing, it sounded great, and I fell into that.”

Nitro, who is selling cabinet food and drinks at the cafe without a food licence (or a coffee machine) does not dispute Kaur’s account of the soured deal.

Nitro said he did not pay Kaur the first weekly instalment because he received the keys to the premises late, there was no eftpos machine provided and “no suppliers, and all of that sort of stuff”. Kaur disputed Nitro’s claims.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Nikora Nitro, 44, says he’s the only one with the skills and networks to revitalise New Brighton, but locals aren’t convinced.

He said he was still committed to pay her the taonga amount – a figure between $30,000 and $40,000.

“We’ll see where we’re at in July,” he said. “I didn’t feel bad at the end... I wish her the best.”

Kaur – who says she doesn’t believe she’ll ever receive the rest of the money – is not the first to be left wanting after doing business with Nitro – who writes off his critics as racist, homophobic or both.

Nitro – full name Nicholas Kayne Nitro – set up the Maui school of haka in 2010. In 2012, he was convicted for receiving sexual services from a 16-year-old boy in exchange for cigarettes and cash (the age limit is 18 under the Prostitution Reform Act). In 2015, he was found to have helped set up a youth charity with sex trade links. He and Veronica Rongomairatahi Stuart, who had convictions for fraud, previously operated a male sex club called The Closet, at a site on Ferry Rd.

His flagship business, Hangi House, offers steamed hangi and fried bread for $10. Customers can watch the cooking process. There are at least three locations, including New Brighton, which is also operating without a food licence. Nitro said he had not got around to applying for one.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Nitro is accused of a long-running history of making false promises to business owners, failing to pay staff, and failing to pay rent for premises that his businesses operate from. He’s pictured here in 2010 when he unveiled a Maori performing arts school – Maui.

In late 2019, Hangi House was operating out of another Christchurch hospitality venue, which Stuff has agreed not to reveal. The owner of that premises said over several months, Nitro cost them somewhere between $10,000 and $15,000 for not paying rent on the lease, and failing to pay his staff.

While Nitro clearly had some “talent” and “the gift of the gab”, he “unfortunately, just cannot be trusted”, the business owner said.

“I was warned, and I should’ve listened. He promised a lot – to bring kapa haka lessons, and this and that, to the business, but never did... I ended up paying half his staff.”

The business owner said he locked Nitro out of his premises at the beginning of the first Covid lockdown in 2020 when it became clear he wasn’t going to pay. He never saw him again.

Supplied Nitro, the former Christchurch branch president of the Mana Party, resigned from his role with the party in 2012 after he was convicted of paying a 16-year-old boy for sex. (File photo)

Nitro said it was a case of “more Pākehā having a sook”.

Any former Hangi House staff claiming they weren’t paid their full wage were “probably telling you half a story and out of context”.

“It’s a total non-subject and they have exhausted their pathways for redress...

“As for lessons learned. Yes, I have clearly learned that Pākehā people are quite hideous and I’m not surprised to hear of the same characters making their efforts in the background.”

In 2017, Garden City Produce owner/operator Daryl Morris supplied fruit and vegetables to another Hangi House run by Nitro in Breezes Rd, Bexley. Nitro paid for the first few orders, but began asking Morris if he could pay in instalments. Nitro racked up a $1700 bill with Morris, and then ignored his calls and texts.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Nitro (top right) ran for the Coastal ward council seat last year. He came last, receiving 24 votes.

Morris engaged debt collectors, but still hasn’t seen any of the money.

“He disappeared, so I posted on Facebook about him. It went viral. I got hundreds of messages from other business owners and former staff of his, saying they’d been ripped off by him too.

“Eventually he filed for bankruptcy,​ so I never saw the money.”

Morris said Nitro began defaming his business on social media, calling him a “stalker” for chasing him up for the money he owed, among other accusations.

Nitro’s claims to have other projects on the horizon – including a school holiday programme and a field trip for 200 school-aged children to Fiji in November, according to his social media.

Nitro said anyone concerned about him organising programmes for children, given his conviction, needed to “get over it. Have a s... and die”.

“What do they think I’m going to do? Whip someone’s undies off?”

Nitro also has political aspirations. He was a Mana Party member but resigned following his 2012 conviction. He ran for Christchurch’s Coastal ward council seat following the resignation of James Daniels last year. He came last with 24 votes.

After running for that seat, he failed to declare his expenses and donations by the deadline.

He has taken to social media several times to express his desire to run for the Christchurch mayoralty.

“I will run for mayor. Hopefully I’ll get 50 votes this time, I’m sure I will,” he told Stuff.

Fourteen businesses that listed Nitro as director and/or shareholder have folded, or are in the process of liquidating.

He said on Thursday he would register one umbrella company when he got the time. He got time on Friday – setting up Nitro Kane Vodanovich (NKV). According to the Companies Register, it is a performing artist operation.

Several New Brighton business owners raised concerns with Stuff about Nitro’s ventures in the suburb – Nitro says he is eyeing up leases on other buildings there – but feared being identified in case Nitro targeted them on social media.

Environmental health officers visited Crema cafe on Tuesday and found none of Nitro’s businesses had food licences, nor were they registered, Christchurch City Council head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston said.

“He has been requested to submit a food licence application immediately,” Weston said.

“If he fails to register his food businesses then enforcement action will be taken.”

A complaint regarding Nitro’s leasing of the site had been referred to another part of the council for investigation.

Nitro said his opponents were either racist or homophobic.

“The reason why people have a fat cry is because they are already ugly in their own lives.”

The landlord of the Crema cafe building has been approached for comment.