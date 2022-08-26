Laundry, cooking and cleaning for 600 people: Chores or work?

Serenity Valor talks about life and work in Gloriavale during an Employment Court hearing.

Women who have left the Gloriavale Christian Community are bringing allegations of exploitation and slavery to the Employment Court.

The hearing before Chief Judge Christina Inglis begins on Monday and will decide whether six former Gloriavale members were employees or volunteers. It is set down for five weeks, with 19 witnesses against Gloriavale scheduled to appear.

The decision will affect current and former Gloriavale residents regarding their working conditions, pay and employment rights. It follows a Labour Inspectorate investigation that found domestic workers at Gloriavale were working as part of an “extended family”.

The women will say they worked long hours in commercial-scale kitchens, laundries and child care centres.

Cody Packer Women work in the kitchen at Gloriavale.

The women allege they did not have a choice in where and when they worked, and that the working conditions were unsafe. Women and girls were regularly injured while working without adequate breaks, holidays or pay, they say. Their claims are strongly contested by senior leaders of Gloriavale, who are the second defendants.

The first defendant is the attorney-general on behalf of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Labour Inspectorate whose 2017 inquiry said women doing domestic duties worked as part of an “extended family”.

It found the men who worked for the community’s profitable businesses, as well as women who worked for the childcare centres, had signed their employment rights away when they pledged all their income to the community.

An Employment Court ruling in May found young men who worked at several of Gloriavale’s businesses were not volunteers, so should have been paid and covered by employment law.

Supplied Paul and Pearl Valor in Gloriavale: A World Apart, a documentary about the West Coast community.

The six women taking the case next week are Serenity Pilgrim, Anna Courage, Rose Standtrue, Crystal Loyal, Pearl Valor and Virginia Courage.

Valor starred in the documentary A Life Apart, which followed her through her arranged marriage chosen by the leaders of the church.

She left the community with her husband Paul and their five children at the end of last year.

Virginia Courage previously told Stuff the women prepare meals three days a day for nearly 600 people. They worked up to 14 hours a day, six days a week, with one week’s holiday a year, she said.

“If you didn’t show up people would come and pull you out of bed and you’d get in trouble.”

People would fall asleep in the dining hall and children would fall asleep at school because they were exhausted, she said.

Women could not choose to stay at home with their babies and must put them into the community’s early childhood centres, she said.

After giving, birth mothers were given about a week to recover, then they were expected to get back to work. The mother was given a radio to notify her when to return to the child care centre to breastfeed before returning to her job.

A current Gloriavale member told the Employment Court hearing in March the leaders had reduced the women’s workload and invested in machinery to make their jobs easier.