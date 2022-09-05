Putting a spring in the step of SMEs

Vodafone has listened to Kiwi SMEs' frustrations around customer service and have committed to getting the basics right with new systems and investment.

Picture this. You're wanting to change the phone plan you use for your small business. You dial the number of your telecommunication company, clutch the phone to your ear, and anticipate a long wait. But instead of endless minutes of hold music, the call is answered by a helpful, knowledgeable person in 30 seconds. By the end of the call, your request is fully resolved.

It may sound like telco utopia, but this will be the reality for Vodafone business customers. The company has listened to Kiwi SMEs' frustrations around customer service and have committed to getting the basics right with new systems and investment.

Annaliese Atina is head of SME for Vodafone. As a child, her dad was an SME owner, so she understands how much of a struggle this can be.

"When my dad started his own business, he told us 'I work for myself now, so it will get good'," she shares. "But year after year, I wondered when it would 'get good'. My dad would miss my netball games, work late nights and weekends. And it made me realise that the most important thing for SMEs is that we value their time."

This value is embedded in the $12 million investment Vodafone has made to improving the service for their SME customers. The improvements came in the wake of customer research (conducted in November 2021) that told us customer service was a major concern.

SUPPLIED The head of SME for Vodafone, Annaliese Atina.

"We looked hard at how we showed up for our SME customers, and to deliver better we really had to get the basics right and invest where it mattered most," says Atina.

In order to improve the basics (good customer service), Vodafone has hired 300 new people in New Zealand in recent months. 100 of these are for a new SME contact centre, trained to case manage any issues the SMEs have around their Vodafone accounts.

The new team, Arohia, features staff who are located across the country. And the aim is to have 90% of calls answered within 30 seconds, by case managers who can resolve all issues. This means no transfers – just on-the-spot answers.

In addition to the improved contact centre experience, Vodafone also made a significant investment in regional business managers – people across 11 regions who are able to meet their SME clients face-to-face and craft solutions for their businesses.

"Local IP is extremely important for SMEs," says Atina. "We have got the cars on your roads and in your neighbourhood. We are committed to serving our regional SME customers the way they should be served."

UNSPLASH Vodafone offered staff $100 to "pay it forward" to their favourite local shop or business, during the period of Covid-19 restrictions that hampered trade for so many.

This paradigm shift in customer service underpins Vodafone's commitment to the digital transformation of telecommunications, which is a major priority. It is also important for corporations to stand with their small businesses customers as it is those customers that underpin New Zealand and who have the most to lose.

"But we realised that we couldn't effectively achieve this transformation if we didn't have the basics right."

Another aspect of Vodafone's commitment to SME customers can be found in the Pay it Forward scheme set up last year. Vodafone offered staff $100 to "pay it forward" to their favourite local shop or business, during the period of Covid-19 restrictions that hampered trade for so many.

"My local café ended up losing 80% of their revenue during this period," explains Atina. "So I went into the shop and gave them $100 and told them they could give every customer a free muffin with their coffees."

Additionally, Vodafone gave three $5,000 business connectivity packages to businesses in Taranaki, Hamilton and Southland as recognition of their work sponsoring local community groups.

