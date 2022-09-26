How much do you know about psychological safety, and is your workplace psychologically safe? While the term might be unfamiliar to many, a psychologically safe workplace is one where employees can share ideas, interact with others, and discuss professional differences when they arise, without fearing the worst. Sadly the reality is that many businesses, without even realising it, don't offer this to their employees.

We spend roughly a third of our lifetime at work, and it plays a huge role in our lives. It also has a major influence on our wellbeing. Workplace satisfaction is an important indicator of how satisfied someone is in life, according to Skills Consulting Group's Wellbeing Index 2022. A sense of workplace wellbeing leads to higher levels of employee motivation and effectiveness, the firm says.

As society leans towards an 'always on' mantra, with smartphones pushing emails every hour of the day, it's increasingly important to ensure our workplaces are psychologically safe. So, what does this mean?

SUPPLIED Melissa Crawford is director of consultancy Tech with Heart.

Future of work expert Melissa Crawford, director of consultancy Tech with Heart, says a psychologically safe workplace is an environment open to people expressing and being themselves. Employees and management should be encouraged and feel comfortable to share opinions and feedback freely and regularly.

"It's about people being able to express themselves and be comfortable sharing their concerns and mistakes without the fear of embarrassment or retribution," Crawford explains.

"Organisations can drill down into their culture and look for signs that will tell them whether they are psychologically safe or not," she says. "For example, how often do people give leaders negative feedback about their behaviours or leadership? As a manager, when's the last time your employees talked to you about their mistakes? How much is being kept from the executive team? These elements will make it glaringly obvious whether your organisation is psychologically safe or not."

Jane Kennelly, general manager of wellbeing at Skills Consulting Group (SCG), says employers, managers, and team members need to broaden their thinking about psychological safety and the potential damage that can be caused by an unsafe environment. She says the issue is particularly pertinent following the Covid crisis and resulting 'Great Resignation' phenomenon.

SUPPLIED Workplace satisfaction is an important indicator of how satisfied someone is in life, according to Skills Consulting Group’s Wellbeing Index 2022.

"Over the past decade, things like engagement surveys have become very important for employers, and there has been a considered effort to hear what people have to say," Kennelly notes.

Yet businesses need to do more and go beyond tick box exercises to get a complete picture of their workplace culture, she adds.

"A once-a-year survey isn't good enough. To build a psychologically safe working environment, you have to hear what employees are saying more often, so that if things are drifting off course, they can be identified. You also can't go on a witch hunt when a survey comes back with negative feedback"

According to Kennelly, evidence-based diagnostic tools can help businesses identify challenges to workplace psychological safety, and in turn, give organisations a competitive edge as they seek to retain and attract staff.

"Tools that can identify what's happening right now are going to give organisations a competitive advantage," she says. "They can stop the plane from deviating off course."

Skills Consulting Group's wellbeing services division guides Kiwi businesses on their approach to psychological safety and workplace culture.

SCG's team of Wellbeing Navigators work to integrate positive workplace principles into an organisation's structure. They help businesses identify specific needs and design tailored programmes and workshops to improve psychological safety.

SCG uses a number of evidence-based tools in its work with NZ companies. The firm conducts all-of-organisation diagnostic reviews to pinpoint potential hotspots and pave the way for effective wellbeing programmes and positive change.

SUPPLIED We spend roughly a third of our lifetime at work, and it plays a huge role in our lives. It also has a major influence on our wellbeing.

Other services offered by SCG include the 24/7 Instep Employee Assistance Programme, which helps people improve and resolve problems that impact wellbeing in and out of work. Additionally there is Sounding Board, a management assistance programme, that assists managers in evaluating situations and developing their leadership skills.

SCG also offers SpeakUp, a confidential reporting service that lets people safely share concerns about ethics and compliance with an external party.

The consulting firm also provides TextPulse, an AI-driven, evidence-based virtual wellbeing system, which uses two-way text messaging, and human interaction to check in with staff, detect potential issues early, and support wellbeing.

Kennelly says diagnostic tools and technology can play an essential role in helping businesses improve workplace wellbeing. She believes organisations can gain competitive advantage by focusing on psychological safety.

"Wellbeing and business outcomes go hand-in-hand," she adds.

To find out more about how the Wellbeing team at Skills Consulting Group can help:

Call / email Jude Manuel on 021 563 285 or judem@skillsconsultinggroup.com.

Visit https://skillsconsultinggroup.com/what-we-do/wellbeing-services/ or complete the contact form on the website to get more information or have someone contact you.