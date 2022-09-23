Developer loses $14m 'extortion' claim against Arrowtown neighbours

Winton chief executive Chris Meehan accused neighbours of “extortion or blackmail” after an attempt to settle an Environment Court appeal.

High profile developer Chris Meehan’s $14 million claim against neighbours he says were trying blackmail him has been struck out by the High Court.

Waterfall Park Developments Ltd, a subsidiary of Meehan’s company Winton, claimed the damages against neighbours James and Rebecca Hadley.

Justice Gerald Nation heard the civil action in the Invercargill High Court in March and his judgment was released this week.

The judgment said Waterfall Park’s claim was brought with the ulterior motive of deterring the Hadleys from opposing its development.

An artist's impression of a 380-room hotel built in four blocks, proposed for Waterfall Park, near Arrowtown.

The company is building a 380-room hotel alongside restaurants and other commercial activities on a rural site neighbouring Millbrook, near Arrowtown.

The Hadleys live on a rural lifestyle property next to the development land.

Waterfall Park claimed $7.26m from the Hadleys as the family’s “abuse of process” meant an appeal could not be resolved at mediation, thus delaying the start of the development.

It also claimed the Hadleys breached obligations to act in good faith and to cooperate in the Environment Court mediation, and sought damages of $7.1m for that.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Winton subsidiary Waterfall Park Developments Ltd is building a 380-room hotel alongside restaurants and other commercial activities near Arrowtown.

Amongst its claims, Waterfall Park said the Hadleys’ property was subject to an encumbrance that prohibited the owners from objecting to particular types of development.

The company gave seven examples of the Hadleys making submissions on the Waterfall Park plans, and being involved in appeals over the zoning of the land and tree planting.

An earlier Environment Court decision found the Hadleys’ involvement was not subject to the encumbrance because of the type of development proposed at Waterfall Park.

In regard to the mediation concerns, Meehan wrote in an affidavit that he saw the Hadleys conduct during mediation as amounting to “extortion or blackmail”.

Then Waterfall Park land is between Millbrook and Lake Hayes, near Arrowtown.

Justice Nation said the Hadleys had proposed a “facilitation fee” to settle an appeal over tree planting in the Environment Court.

Meehan considered it unacceptable, but Justice Nation disagreed.

“There was nothing underhand or misleading in what they were seeking. Waterfall Park was free to accept or reject the proposal or to make a counter-proposal,” he said.

Waterfall Park’s bid to have details of confidential mediation discussions to be tabled in court was unsuccessful.

SUPPLIED The Queenstown Lakes District Council granted resource consent for a hotel, wellness centre, restaurants, and conference and event facilities at Waterfall Park in 2018.

The Hadleys were entitled to take the court proceedings they had taken, as a neighbour with genuine concerns about the attempts to rezone the Waterfall Park property and its planting of trees in a manner that did not comply with the Queenstown Lakes District Council District Plan, Justice Nation said.

James Hadley said he was pleased to get a very clear judgment from the court.

“It has been a very stressful and challenging time for our whole family to be forced into litigation like this over the last two to three years,” he said.

Waterfall Park Developments has been approached for comment.