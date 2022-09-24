Chief executive’s ‘trail of horror’ includes fraud, debts and drink-driving

Tim Boyd has committed fraud, been charged with drink-driving, faced a restraining order, and still owes millions of dollars, yet he got a top job at one of Christchurch’s most important companies. STEVEN WALTON investigates.

“Fifteen years abroad working in international markets.”

That is how Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL) once described the past of its short-lived chief executive, Tim Boyd. What was missing was the handful of civil lawsuits over fraud and unpaid money; the NZ$30 million of damages he has been ordered to pay; alleged drink-driving charges in 2011, 2014 and 2018; and a restraining order from an ex-fiancee. All of it amounted, as former friend Evan Levine put it, to a “trail of horror”.

New Zealand recruiters never discovered any of it, allowing Boyd, an Australian, to work for more than two years as a senior adviser at the Ministry of Social Development before becoming the boss of CCHL, a company owned by Christchurch ratepayers.

READ MORE:

* 'We are unable to talk': Questions remain over wanted council company boss

* Council company boss wanted by Arizona court over 2018 drink-driving charges

* Government department to review work of contractor turned council boss 'facing US court judgments'

* Recruitment review under way at council company after emergence of court judgments against CEO

* Resignations at council investment company suggest 'all is far from well', mayoral hopeful says



“I cannot believe due diligence was not conducted on a global level,” said Tracy Washburn, a former fiancee of Boyd. Washburn said she got a restraining order against Boyd a decade ago because he was stalking and harassing her. “A public company CEO should not have a restraining order,” she said.

Decipher Group, which helped CCHL recruit Boyd, has said civil matters in the US would not be picked up by their “industry standard” background checks. Recruitment processes at CCHL are now being reviewed in light of revelations about Boyd’s past.

In a statement provider by a PR adviser, CCHL said an external review into Boyd’s employment history and any legal matters in the US, Australia and New Zealand was being undertaken by law firm Lane Neave. “As this is an ongoing employment matter, further details of this process are subject to privacy,” it said. It added the review may take time, as it was committed to acting in “good faith as a good employer”.

Supplied Boyd with Tracy Washburn, his former fiancee.

CCHL has also undertaken an internal audit of contracts and financial transactions during Boyd’s tenure – and this process will be reviewed by the Christchurch City Council.

Boyd resigned from CCHL earlier this month, but will not officially finish until December. His resignation followed that of board chairperson Jeremy Smith and director James Gough. It remains unclear whether Boyd is still working or being paid his salary – likely in excess of $350,000.

Boyd’s whereabouts also remains unclear. A person at his property in Queenstown on Friday said he was not in Queenstown or Christchurch, but was “off grid”. Boyd and his lawyer, Hayden Wilson of Dentons Kensington Swan, have not responded to emails or phone calls.

A lawyer for Boyd told BusinessDesk last week that Boyd had no outstanding debts in the US “that he was aware of” and Boyd had fulsomely disclosed his work history when applying for the CCHL position. Boyd had no criminal convictions in New Zealand or elsewhere and was unaware of some of the lawsuits against him, the lawyer said.

CCHL CCHL board chairperson Jeremy Smith also quit CCHL recently.

Stuff spoke this week with Boyd’s mother in Australia. “I haven’t spoken to Tim in a long time so I can’t answer any of your questions,” she said, before hanging up.

‘No moral compass’

Court records show that in the US, Boyd, or his companies, have been sued nine times. Some lawsuits contained fraud allegations, as first reported by BusinessDesk, while three were over claims of unpaid wages. All nine lawsuits were civil cases and all, except one, ended in judgments against Boyd. He has been ordered to pay US$18.5 million (NZ$31.6m), most of which remains unpaid, according to the plaintiffs.

Boyd has also previously faced drink-driving charges three times – twice in Los Angeles and once in Arizona. In 2011, he pleaded no contest to alleged drink-driving in LA, meaning he accepted conviction, but did not admit guilt. He was fined US$510 and ordered to undertake an alcohol education programme, a court summary said. In 2014, three charges were filed for alleged drink-driving, evidence tampering and obstruction. They remain “pending”, according to a summary of the case. In 2018, Boyd was charged again with drink-driving, this time in Arizona, which Stuff revealed last week. A warrant for his arrest remains active.

CCHL Boyd has quit as the chief executive of CCHL, but will not officially leave until December.

Several people in the US who knew Boyd described him as a sociopath. Former business associates say he lied or misrepresented information on business deals. In one case, Boyd gave investors paperwork purporting to be from a large investment firm, but the firm confirmed to Stuff it had nothing to do with Boyd.

“The guy is a con artist,” said Boyd’s second ex-wife, who lives in the US and who asked not to be named. They were married in 2014 and separated in 2016. In a civil lawsuit she later filed against him to indemnify her of liability from his actions, which she won, her lawyer described Boyd as “a fraud of the highest degree.” (The judgment was by default, meaning Boyd did not appear and contest the lawsuit).

Boyd was physically aggressive and unfaithful, according to Washburn, his ex-fiancee. In 2011, she discovered he had previously been married in Australia. She contacted Boyd’s mother, who in turn emailed her son: “This has opened a can of worms” and “you cannot have both.” Washburn said she finally ended the relationship when she learnt Boyd had another girlfriend.

Supplied Washburn later took out a restraining order against Tim Boyd. She says he was stalking and harassing her.

“It’s as if he had no moral compass,” she said.

‘A real sociopath’

Investment banker Richard Revelins met Boyd on a business deal in the early 2000s. The pair lost touch but reconnected in 2012 when Boyd invited Revelins out to lunch. “The two of us had a fine afternoon,” Revelins recalled, “Many bottles of wine disappeared.” A friendship began and Revelins would go on to be best man at Boyd’s wedding in 2014.

Things later soured. In one deal that Revelins was involved with, Boyd was trying to launch two companies, Veterinary Corporation and Best Friends Credit, to provide loans to cover sudden veterinary costs. Revelins thought it was a clever idea. “A lot of people believed Tim would get it off.”

Revelins said he helped some friends to invest about $400,000 to $500,000 in Veterinary Corporation, on the basis of a letter from private investment company Peak Rock Capital (PRC), claiming it would commit $50m in equity capital into the business. But, a PRC spokesperson told Stuff it had nothing to do with Boyd or his company.

Screenshot A screenshot of an archived version of the Best Friends Credit website.

“He used that fraudulent document, which was on Peak Rock letterhead, to elicit investment,” Revelins said. “If it weren’t for that letter, I don’t think anyone would’ve invested.”

The same story emerged when Boyd was sued over the letter in 2016. An investor said in court filings he discovered PRC was not involved, but Boyd “failed and refused” to return his $100,000 investment. A default judgment was entered in the case in December 2016, meaning Boyd did not appear and contest the lawsuit. He was ordered to pay back the money, as well as interest and court costs.

“His whole existence was lie upon lie and he survived by compartmentalising people,” Revelins said. He said he once bailed Boyd out of jail for a Los Angeles driving charge. “The guy is a classic sociopath,” Revelins said.

“The talented Mr Ripley meets Dirty John meets the Tinder Swindler meets Bernie Madoff.”

‘A con artist’

Boyd’s second marriage, to an American woman who asked not to be named, lasted just under two years.

Supplied Boyd and Washburn were together over a decade ago.

In the early days, Boyd doted on her, she said. He cooked her meals and took her on expensive holidays. But Boyd had an “unhealthy relationship” with alcohol, she said. “I’ve never seen somebody get so lit like that. He would pick fights with me when he was totally drunk.”

In 2016, about the time she was pregnant with their first child, Boyd started to become less attentive and was away for long periods, she said. “He seemed like he was really stressed out, his patterns changed.” After attending a conference in mid-2016, she decided to tell him to leave. Days later, she found out about a lawsuit against Boyd when his court papers arrived at her home. “I think ultimately what was going on was all these lawsuits started rolling in,” she said.

The woman later sued Boyd in a civil case asking the court to indemnify her from liability for his actions. A 2017 default judgment stated she had been “intentionally defrauded” by Boyd and awarded her $2.5m in damages, which, she said, remain unpaid.

“It was really terrible what went down and [it] really sort of shakes your foundation, many foundations that you may feel you have set down pretty well,” she said of her time with Boyd. “It was terrible … it took me years to get over it.”

“The guy is a con artist,” she said. “I have like zero expectations ever to be paid … I should get in line, because I’m one of many.” She was surprised Boyd took the role at CCHL, given its public profile. “Did you not Google ‘Tim Boyd’?”

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff Christchurch Airport was among the companies that Tim Boyd oversaw in his role as chief executive at Christchurch City Holdings Ltd.

‘Committed fraud’

The most significant civil court judgment against Boyd involves another former investor of his vet loan companies, Veterinary Corporation and Best Friends Credit.

Investor John Linton sued Boyd and won a default judgment in Texas, where Boyd was ordered to pay $15.3m in damages. The judgment said Boyd and Best Friends Credit had “committed fraud”. Linton tried to chase Boyd to serve him with the judgment, to no avail. He served it in California, records show. Linton said he was pursuing it in Arizona when Boyd left the country.

Linton said he was shocked due diligence in New Zealand did not turn up Boyd’s United States record. CCHL, where Boyd was chief executive, controls assets worth more than $4.5 billion. “To be in a position of trust of that much money is somewhat scary.”

Records also show Boyd was sued by three former staff at Best Friends Credit over unpaid wages.

Unlike other lawsuits, Boyd initially engaged in two of the claims and denied wrongdoing, but the court ruled against him in default judgments. Best Friends Credit was ordered to pay over US$9000 (NZ$15,400) each to two employees. The third case saw Best Friends Credit ordered to pay US$2000 ($3400).

All three judgments landed in 2018, the year that Boyd’s time in the US wound up.

In September that year, he allegedly crashed his 2015 BMW M4 in Arizona about 9pm while also allegedly drunk. Traffic tickets show he was also accused of failing to control his speed to avoid a collision, to give information, and to obey. He was also allegedly driving while suspended. Boyd, who by early 2019 was in New Zealand, failed to appear for the case, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

It remains active.