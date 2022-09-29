Mountain race organiser files for liquidation owing $402,000

The Wild would have seen runners traverse the Otago backcountry. (File photo)

The Christchurch company behind a cancelled mountain race has gone bust owing $402,000.

J Fusion Ltd, which traded as Fusion Events, went into liquidation on September 28.

The company was behind The Wild, which had three routes – 160km, 80km and 32km – through the Otago backcountry, close to Arrowtown.

The race was due to take place on December 10 and 11, with 620 people having signed up. As well as Kiwi trail runners, the event attracted competitors from Asia, Europe and North America.

Runners were emailed on Tuesday afternoon and informed the event had been cancelled. It is not yet known if entry fees will be refunded.

As well as The Wild, Fusion Events operated running, mountain biking, multi-sport and ultra running events across the South Island.

According to the liquidator’s initial report, the company began trading in 2018 and “took some time to build a reputation and platform within the events industry”.

STUFF Not all Arrowtown's treasures are made of gold. The Central Otago village has a treasure-trove of trails in the hills beyond.

The business was “starting to gain some traction” but was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, with event cancellations and postponements causing “a great deal of financial stress”.

“The company managed to struggle through the financial impacts of Covid-19 but the owners are no longer able to financially support the business [due to] financial and staff shortage issues,” the report said.

The total estimated shortfall to all creditors is $402,000, including $292,000 in event deposits.

Event director Jessica Humphries previously told Stuff the situation had “come to a head where physically, mentally, financially we just can't keep doing it as a business”.