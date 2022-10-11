More complaints over gas companies walking away from clients

After Victor Billot moved into his new home, he was surprised to learn his gas company would no longer supply 27kg gas bottles to the Dunedin property due to health and safety reasons.

More complaints have emerged of gas companies walking away from supplying gas to certain properties, citing health and safety.

Last week Dunedin man Victor Billot told Stuff that Genesis had walked away from supplying gas to his new home due to concerns over access to the property.

A Genesis spokesperson confirmed it had moved away from supplying residential deliveries of LPG bottles under 45kg nationwide, with properties checked on a “case-by-case basis”.

Other customers of gas companies also contacted Stuff to say they too were impacted, including a new Dunedin homeowner who had his property inspected during last week’s dumping of snow.

READ MORE:

* 'Unacceptable': Christchurch technician starts 5-hour drive to respond to Picton gas leak

* Woodlands launches commercial glass-bottled milk operation

* 100pc renewable generation could wait to the 2040s, Genesis boss suggests



In his case the company was Rockgas, and despite delivering to the previous owner Rockgas was now saying it was “too unsafe”, the man said.

The company declined to tell the man what was unsafe, although the man acknowledged that his property was also on a steep section.

He had taken his complaint to the Utility Disputes Service, which earlier ruled in Billot’s case that a decision to stop delivering 27kg bottles was a commercial decision by Genesis, which “it is entitled to make”.

Hamish McNeilly / STUFF Victor Billot has to service his Dunedin home with two 9kg bottles of gas after Genesis declined to continue to supply with a 27kg bottle.

Rodney Proffit, Rockgas operations manager, told Stuff the company “considers the safety and wellbeing of its customers and drivers our first priority”.

“As part of signing up a new customer, it is our policy to consider access to a new customer's property and complete a site assessment to ensure it is safe to deliver to.”

Other gas customers, including in Waimate and Auckland, also told Stuff they could no longer get gas delivered, with health and safety reasons again cited.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Billot is now getting by using two 9kg gas bottles, after Genesis stopped supplying his Dunedin home.

Meanwhile, a Dunedin man, who declined to be named, was told by Genesis that it was discontinuing the delivery of 27kg bottles, and he would have to find a new supplier.

But with no other gas company supplying 27kg bottles in Dunedin, he contacted the company, which recommended filling at RockGas.

That also hit a snag when RockGas told him that full 27kg gas bottles could not be transported in a closed vehicle.

It was only later that Genesis confirmed it was a health and safety matter, when the company sent an expert to assess the property.

“We also had no opportunity to discuss other possible options, like they deliver to roadside, and we take the bottle down the drive,” he said.

Like Billot, his household was now reliant on two 16kg bottles, and he remained concerned about the elderly and disabled in the community who were in a similar position.

A Genesis spokesperson said: “While we make every effort to serve customers on the variety of sites found among New Zealand homes, we may delay, suspend, or end our delivery at any time if access to a customer’s property and/or the cylinder installation point is considered to present an unacceptable risk to health and safety.”