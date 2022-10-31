AI and human contact make large workforce wellbeing possible

Through SCG, employers can identify and resolve well-being issues in their workplaces and reap the benefits of doing so.

"The pandemic has amplified our basic need for human connection," says Jane Kennelly, general manager well-being at Skills Consulting Group (SCG).

Kennelly is passionate about workplace well-being and supporting employers to maintain a healthy productive workplace. Through SCG, a full-service consultancy providing expertise, resources, training, well-being diagnostic tools, and a combination of human and AI technology, employers can identify and resolve well-being issues in their workplaces and reap the benefits of doing so.

The pandemic ramped up our need to be treated equitably, she says.

"We need to be creative and collaborative because of the blurring of lines between office and home. For example, whatever is happening in the work environment needs to be transferred to the offsite environment as well."

In 2021, legislation was passed to formally recognise an employer's responsibility for their employees' well-being as part of their overall health and safety plan. The legislation makes no distinction between office or remote workers, indicating employers shouldn't either.

Jane Kennelly, general manager well-being at Skills Consulting Group.

"We've moved into this state because we needed to under urgency," says Kennelly. "We had to respond very quickly to a particular set of circumstances and it opened up an opportunity for hybrid working and to make it work well. Things like Zoom and Teams have come into their own and have opened our eyes to what we can do, either onsite or offsite."

Kennelly suggests we could even consider the language we use when speaking about employees who are working offsite.

"I'm an advocate of using the term, 'hybrid working.' It feels more inclusive than 'remote working,' which sounds distant and disconnected particularly when we should be thinking about our colleagues who are working offsite or in different locations as being very much part of the team."

As offsite employees become more commonplace, Kennelly says there are several factors that employers need to stay aware of, some obvious, some not so. If they're not seeing the employee in person regularly, other than a brief Zoom call, cues could be missed, that signal the person is in distress or struggling or it may be that home is unsafe due to domestic violence or drug or alcohol abuse.

There is also the need to consider people whose workplace is not in the office such as construction workers, where logging into an Employee Survey or accessing an Employee Assistance Programme via a computer can be difficult.

Opportunity exists for organisations to think about their strategic workforce management and the well-being of their people.

That's where SCG's well-being tools come into play. For example, TextPulse is a leading two-way text messaging system which proactively checks on staff regularly, giving them the opportunity to speak up if they need help. "This system has helped us identify serious situations that need urgent assistance, and has even saved lives," says Kennelly."

"The whole context of working from home, or outside the office, brings some real challenges as to how people should be looked after and indeed looking after themselves," says Kennelly.

"Physical locations and setup are important, as is their manager connecting with them and supporting them. It's something which at times has been compromised because of the hybrid working which has divided teams and people and as a result, has had an impact on productivity, motivation, and engagement.

"Right now, an opportunity exists for organisations to think about their strategic workforce management and the well-being of their people, no matter where they are or what they are doing. By using diagnostic tools, hotspots can be pinpointed and solutions put in place, right where and when they are needed."

There is also the need to consider people whose workplace is not in the office.

SCG runs a programme that cultivates well-being in the leaders and managers of organisations. Kennelly says the program, "strikes at the heart of the issue, which is people want to be seen and heard no matter where they are."

She says managers are vitally important in making that happen.

"Managers need to learn to look after themselves first," she says. "And then they need to work out how to prioritise managing well-being commitments in other people.

"It's new territory because it adds an extra dimension. Four years ago, few organisations were working in a hybrid way - now it's across the board so managers have had to learn to become insightful observers of human behaviour. They've had to become cheerleaders for their people while still driving strategic requirements. It's a complex task for the modern leader.

"Hybrid working isn't going to go away. It presents an opportunity for organisations to seriously consider being exemplars of well-being and reap the rewards of doing so. And it starts by making sure managers are trained in the latest techniques and thinking and have access to the latest tools to help them guide their teams to wellbeing and success."

