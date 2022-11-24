New Zealand’s 2022 sustainability champions

Next time you're popping the top off a bottle of Karma fizzy drink give yourself a pat on the back for supporting a Kiwi business that's spearheading the change to a more sustainable New Zealand.

Not only do Karma Drinks create environmental value for the earth (through things like sustainable raw materials, sustainable packaging and freight, and their carbon positive goal), but they also create immense social value through the Karma Foundation, funnelling 1% of drink sales revenue back into the Sierra Leone communities that grow their ingredients. In the decade since the brand's launch, more than 43 million Karma Drinks have been sold, quenching the thirst of countless souls, nourishing the planet and improving the lives of hundreds of Sierra Leone locals.

These efforts to integrate sustainability into all aspects of the value chain were formally recognised last night at the 2022 Sustainable Business Awards, the flagship event for New Zealand's sustainable business community. Karma Drinks took out both the Social Impactor Award and the overall Supreme Award, Transforming Aotearoa New Zealand. Sponsored by NZI, this pinnacle award is presented to an organisation that's performing "outstandingly well" in all aspects of sustainability.

SUPPLIED Karma Drinks won the Social Impactor Award and the overall Supreme Award, Transforming Aotearoa New Zealand.

Run by the Sustainable Business Network, the Sustainable Business Awards (and the Network itself) are now in their 20th year. That's two decades of applauding organisations that value sustainability and kaitiakitanga (guardianship and protection) – and two decades of celebrating the success of Kiwi businesses 'doing the right thing'.

The pre-eminent and longest-standing sustainable business awards in the country, they are the only national awards, open to all, that specifically focus on sustainable business. And it's a good thing they do. Why? Integrating sustainability as part of normal everyday business practices is fundamental to Kiwi values, and these awards shine the spotlight on the organisations that are leading the way.

They salute the long-term thinkers building resilience by using sustainability as their planning platform and the organisations reshaping their business models for a more sustainable future. Plus they give those of us wanting to purchase from ethical companies the steer on who to support.

SUPPLIED The 2022 Sustainable Business Awards is the flagship event for New Zealand's sustainable business community.

While Karma Drinks may have scooped last night's top green gong, there are several other Kiwi organisations also smashing it on the sustainability front, and their efforts didn't go unnoticed. Let's hear it for all the winners of this year's Sustainable Business Awards:

Supreme Award, Transforming Aotearoa New Zealand (sponsored by NZI)

Winner: Karma Drinks

Finalists: Ecotricity, McCain NZ - Timaru Plant



(sponsored by NZI) Winner: Karma Drinks Finalists: Ecotricity, McCain NZ - Timaru Plant Regenerating Nature (sponsored by Department of Conservation)

Winner: Trees that Count - a conservation charity helping plant millions of native trees across the country.

Commendation: HealthPost



(sponsored by Department of Conservation) Winner: Trees that Count - a conservation charity helping plant millions of native trees across the country. Commendation: HealthPost Food for Good (sponsored by New World)

Winner: Hōhepa Hawkes Bay - supporting people with intellectual disabilities to fulfil their potential through education, social therapy and biodynamic land-use.

Commendation: The Sustainable Food Co.



(sponsored by New World) Winner: Hōhepa Hawkes Bay - supporting people with intellectual disabilities to fulfil their potential through education, social therapy and biodynamic land-use. Commendation: The Sustainable Food Co. Outstanding Collaboration (sponsored by Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment)

Winner: Ports of Auckland & Damen Shipyard – the world's first all-electric, zero emission tugboat.

Commendation: New Zealand Food Network



(sponsored by Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment) Winner: Ports of Auckland & Damen Shipyard – the world's first all-electric, zero emission tugboat. Commendation: New Zealand Food Network Climate Action Leader (sponsored by Waka Kotahi / NZ Transport Agency)

Winner: McCain NZ – Timaru Plant - this well recognised brand is reducing carbon emissions, optimising resource efficiency, saving water and cutting out waste.

Commendation: Neocrete



(sponsored by Waka Kotahi / NZ Transport Agency) Winner: McCain NZ – Timaru Plant - this well recognised brand is reducing carbon emissions, optimising resource efficiency, saving water and cutting out waste. Commendation: Neocrete Social Impactor (sponsored by MAS)

Winner: Karma Drinks – founded to create the world's most ethical soft drink. It aims to connect consumers with farmers and growers.

Commendation: TROW Group



(sponsored by MAS) Winner: Karma Drinks – founded to create the world's most ethical soft drink. It aims to connect consumers with farmers and growers. Commendation: TROW Group Going Circular (sponsored by Auckland Council)

Winner: All Heart NZ - a charitable trust that partners with corporates to redirect, repurpose and reduce unwanted items.

Commendation: Medsalv



(sponsored by Auckland Council) Winner: All Heart NZ - a charitable trust that partners with corporates to redirect, repurpose and reduce unwanted items. Commendation: Medsalv Communicating for Impact (sponsored by Federation)

Winner: Ecotricity - New Zealand's only 100% carbonzero-certified renewable electricity provider.

Commendation: Priority Communications & Timaru District Council



(sponsored by Federation) Winner: Ecotricity - New Zealand's only 100% carbonzero-certified renewable electricity provider. Commendation: Priority Communications & Timaru District Council Sustainability Superstar (sponsored by NZI)

Winner: Deborah Manning - founder of food rescue organisation KiwiHarvest and New Zealand Food Network.

Commendation: Dawn Baggaley, NZ Post



(sponsored by NZI) Winner: Deborah Manning - founder of food rescue organisation KiwiHarvest and New Zealand Food Network. Commendation: Dawn Baggaley, NZ Post Change Maker (sponsored by Tax Management New Zealand)

Winner: Samantha Walmsley-Bartlett - an environmental strategist for Circularity, a circular design and innovation partner.

Commendation: Millie Porter, Countdown

SUPPLIED Sustainable Business Network CEO Rachel Brown.

The Sustainable Business Awards raise awareness of the organisations and individuals actively progressing sustainability in New Zealand, and Sustainable Business Network CEO Rachel Brown couldn't be prouder.

"Given the last two years and the uncertain times we are in, it's more important than ever to celebrate the sustainability achievements of organisations and individuals. The issues facing our planet are now at crisis level," says Brown.

"All the finalists deserve a massive round of applause for continuing with this vital work, particularly in the face of future uncertainty. Collectively, the nine winners are leading the way and it was great to see such diversity of action among them – including impact from organisations focusing on local issues as well as the outstanding work of purpose-led Karma Drinks, which are now recognised as a leader on the global stage. Amongst this variety were the common threads of action on climate change and a focus on sustainability throughout the chain. Congratulations to them all!"

SUPPLIED Supreme winner Karma Drinks. From L to R: Minister James Shaw, Ben Dando (CEO, Karma Drinks), Bri Tither (Karma Drinks), Oliver Jepson (National Manager NZI), Chris Morrison (founder, Karma Drinks), Rachel Brown (CEO, Sustainable Business Network).

For Garry Taylor, Executive General Manager of Principal Partner NZI, the 2022 winners and finalists are "perfect examples of the change we need to see in our communities to contribute to a more sustainable New Zealand".

"Our latest Wild Weather Tracker reveals that 69% of New Zealanders are concerned about the impacts of climate change, but only 40% have taken action to prepare in the past six months," he says. "New Zealanders are becoming increasingly concerned and impacted by climate change, and the role that businesses play in minimising impacts and driving change becomes more critical every year."

Find out more about the organisations and changemakers that are blazing a trail in New Zealand's sustainability journey. Visit sustainable.org.nz/sustainable-business-awards

Want to follow in the footsteps of our winners but need help getting started? The Sustainable Business Network is the go-to place to learn, connect and take action on sustainability. Take the first step on your business sustainability journey here: sustainable.org.nz/take-action/start-with-us

