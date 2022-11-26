Banned director said life was 'back on track' - 8 months on his business has shut

David Blake says he has turned his life around.

Former bankrupt and prison inmate David Blake has abandoned the Christchurch business that represented his redemption and moved his interests offshore.

About three years ago David Blake was released from jail with $150 in his pocket and admitted he was a “broken man”.

Eventually he set up a business in Christchurch where his team found properties for investors and then managed the building of the houses, usually duplexes. Investors paid the purchase price and build costs to an accountancy business, which then paid the builder. Blake’s business, which he dubbed Investment Build, made its money taking a cut of the money paid to the builder. One of the advantages touted by Investment Build was that clients did not have deal with builders.

In March Blake told Stuff he expected to sell 10 packages each month this year.

READ MORE:

* Sir John Key joins forces with the Chow brothers in property venture

* ANZ loses bid to stop Ross investors' case

* Lance Jared Ryan banned for life from ever running a company

* Ponzi schemer jailed for multimillion-dollar fraud

* Pair jailed for running companies in breach of prohibitions

* Electronic darts scheme latest in former bankrupt David Blake's chequered career



SUPPLIED David Blake believes there is still scope for his business model in Australia.

The business employed about eight people and sold over 40 properties in one year.

“My life is back on track,” Blake claimed.

However, in recent months, the business has closed, the staff let go, and builders still finishing off projects are dealing directly with clients.

Blake is now selling investment packages for new builds in Perth for an operation called Investment Build Australia.

Calls for insolvency laws to be less harsh are mounting. Some are calling for bankruptcy to be replaced with a mandatory, inquisitorial debt arrangement scheme. (First published March 2021)

Blake said he was not doing any more builds in New Zealand and was acting only as a salesman for the Australian operation, the owner of which he declined to reveal.

“I don’t want you to upset some relationships I’m building with other people.”

He said plenty of his local builds were “still going through”.

“I’ve managed to do a deal with the builders where they deal directly with the clients so they finish off the projects themselves.

“I was always just a salesperson. There’s nothing sinister here, I’m allowed to be a salesperson. I know that there may be some people who may be a little disgruntled, I’m not too sure. That’s the nature of business.”

He was no longer using an accountancy service to handle receiving money and paying bills, he said.

Investment Build’s website had not been changed because he had got around to it yet, he said.

Blake has been bankrupted three times and been connected to several company disasters and scams.

Formerly known as David Colin Hughey, Blake was first bankrupted in 1992, when 32, and then again in 2004, the latter bankruptcy lasting until 2011.

In February 2010 he was convicted on five charges of carrying on business while an undischarged bankrupt. Because of those convictions, he was prohibited from being a director of a company for five years. His prohibition expired on February 10, 2015.

The pattern began to repeat when he was again bankrupted in 2017 and again prosecuted for managing companies while prohibited. He was sentenced to two years and four months’ imprisonment for the offences. The High Court then banned him from being a director for 12 years in 2019.