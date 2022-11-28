Canterbury business ordered to pay nearly $300,000 after contractor's fatal fall

John Moreton died after a fall from a building in Sydenham, Christchurch, in 2021.

A Canterbury business has been ordered to pay nearly $300,000 after a subcontractor fatally fell 4.5m to the ground while painting.

John James Moreton, 56, died when he fell from the roof of a commercial building in Sydenham, Christchurch, on February 4 last year. Moreton was contracted by Dan’s Renovations Ltd to carry out repair and maintenance work on the roof.

While the roof was predominantly flat, there was a minimal gradient from the front of the building to the back to allow for drainage.

In a reserved decision in a court case taken by WorkSafe New Zealand, Dan’s Renovations was sentenced for health and safety failings over the death.

READ MORE:

* Meat rendering company fined $350,000 after employee dies on the job

* New Plymouth business to pay more than $320,000 after man hit by vehicle at work suffered brain injury

* Police name Christchurch man who died in fall from building



Judge Gerard Lynch described the death as having a “devastating and multidimensional impact ... felt across generations” for the victim’s family.

The judge ordered Dan’s Renovations to pay reparations of $261,695, and a fine of $37,500.

A WorkSafe investigation found the company did not have significant experience in working at heights.

There was also no site-specific safety plan in place, and no edge protection installed around the perimeter of the building in Sydenham.

As a result, four workers, including the victim, were exposed to the risk of injury or death, the agency found.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff WorkSafe’s investigation found there was no site-specific safety plan in place, and no edge protection installed around the perimeter of the building.

“This incident is proof that a flat roof does not mean a safe roof – especially when it’s 4.5m high. This was an unprotected and unsafe working environment,” WorkSafe’s head of specialist interventions, Dr Catherine Gardner, said.

Dan’s Renovations owner Daniel Petrus Grobler told Stuff he was regretful of “every little thing that happened”.

“[Moreton] was a good friend of mine. The next few years are going to be tough. We were in the wrong, and we have to pay for it.”

The company had taken steps to ensure nothing similar ever happened again, Grober said, including no longer working at heights, to lower any risk.

Gardner said lead contractors owed all workers onsite a duty of care.

ACC Kaitaia comedian D'Angelo Martin hopes he can help reduce workplace injuries among Māori. (First published October 2018)

“Whether they’re subcontractors or your own staff, lead contractors must ensure the risks are being controlled to ensure everyone’s safety,” she said.

“Everybody knows the dangers of working at height. The expectations are well established and exist for a reason, so they need to be followed.”

During a court hearing over the incident in the Christchurch District Court in July, Moreton’s wife read out a victim impact statement detailing how the loss of her husband amounted to “losing my world”.

Moreton’s death was the “most devastating, emotionally draining and heartbreaking situation” for her, their children and their wider family, she said.