Why working from home can be good for the planet

Today's world of work looks radically different than it did a few years ago. As Covid shut down workplaces, businesses turned to online meetings and remote work setups through necessity. New modes of working unfolded through crisis. These practices, although not new, have now evolved into the norm for many.

Vodafone (soon to be One NZ) has long been a pioneer of flexible working, so pivoting to primarily working-from-home was simply an extension of what it had already been doing. Although the hybrid models were explored pre-pandemic, the disruption accelerated and facilitated greater acceptance of the many benefits flexible work arrangements can offer.

In addition to benefits to individual workers, a new study has now found that the hybrid working model offers a positive impact when it comes to reducing carbon emissions.

"When we looked at remote working, we wondered what other benefits there might be," says Vodafone chief transformation officer Juliet Jones. "That's where the genesis of the research started. This is another data point businesses can take into consideration."

The study conducted by Thinkstep and commissioned by Vodafone found the annual carbon footprint of the average New Zealand office worker reduces by 1.2 percent for each day of the week spent working from home, rather than commuting into the office. That's the equivalent of 1.3 flights between Auckland and Wellington per year, or 738 kilometres by car.

"We work with our customers and our people to put in place ways of working which reflect everyone's needs. We're constantly looking at what's right for the business, what's right for employees personally, and what's right for our customers," Jones says. "In general we find that the right blend for everyone is a mix of flexi and in-person working which also happens to have a positive carbon impact."

According to Census 2018 data, 78% of New Zealanders use a car to drive to work. And while low emissions transport technology is increasingly being adopted, fewer than 3 percent currently drive a hybrid or electric car. For at least 57% of those who commute by car, the journey is longer than five kilometres each way. If you live in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, the carbon saving from working from home is likely to be even more compared to other regions due to the higher average commuting distance.

"The sustainability angle is a new thing to take into account, and is a positive thing to add into the equation," says Jones. "Many businesses are figuring out what they want to do in terms of sustainability and for the environment. Flexible working isn't going to solve the problem, but the resulting benefit to the environment is an interesting data point."

Vodafone has stayed away from setting mandates around flexi or in-person work arrangements, leaving it up to team leaders to figure out what works best for staff and customers. "Our people have a diverse range of roles and circumstances, so we start from a position of trust, that everyone will do the right thing, and we have conversations about it. It's not static either," says Jones. "People's personal lives go through changes and things need to adapt to suit."

PEXELS Companies need to adapt to keep up with the fast-paced social, economic and technical changes the world is seeing.

In addition to flexible working, Vodafone has introduced a '20-days from anywhere' scheme, where employees can work from anywhere in New Zealand or many countries around the world for 20 days a year. It's part of a range of initiatives to encourage its employees to adopt a 'freedom' mindset – one of Vodafone's company values and something it says helps to attract and retain staff.

"The heart of our business is bringing the magic of technology to our customers," says Jones. "How do we use technology to transform the lives of New Zealanders?"

With the upcoming change to One NZ, Vodafone has also been undergoing transformation itself. Companies need to adapt to keep up with the fast-paced social, economic and technical changes the world is seeing, Jones says, with Vodafone excited about the opportunities that brings for the business.

"It's the right time for us. Moving to One NZ is really about taking the opportunity to pull those transformations into reality, including overhauling how we sell and how we serve our customers - taking into account the ways that our team members want to work and live.

"Our vision is one click, and you get service. It's just that the service might be coming from someone's home office, rather than our company office."

