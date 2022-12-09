Investor in 'revolutionary' fibre suing company owner Jean-Michel Libeau

Rob Baker met Jean-Michel Libeau in a popular cafe in Wānaka in 2015 and boy did Libeau have a great investment for him.

The Auckland-based Baker had sold his successful boutique hotel in Cambodia and had some spare cash. Libeau, formerly a Canterbury farmer, owned technology that could produce a “revolutionary” fibre by combining merino wool and other materials. The fibre was sold under the brand LincSpun.

They agreed Baker would invest in a new company that would obtain all the intellectual property and royalty income then owned by Libeau’s company LincSpun.

Baker paid US$150,000 (NZ$234,296) for 20% of the new company called LincSpun Tech. He later put in another $US10,000 increasing his stake to 26%.

Over the next five years Libeau did not show Baker any accounts for LincSpun Tech and Baker did not receive any return on his investment or any updates on how the company was going.

In proceedings lodged in the High Court in March last year, Baker alleged Libeau failed to transfer the technology and royalty income to the new company and instead spent his US$160,000 on himself. Libeau claimed Baker had sabotaged his own investment by contacting licensees and sowing seeds of suspicion.

In the latest stage of the proceedings Baker asked the High Court in Invercargill to require Libeau to lodge a security for costs in the court. (This is sometimes ordered by a court when a defendant looks unlikely to be able to pay costs if the final decision is unfavourable to them.)

Wānaka businessman Jean-Michel Libeau is embroiled in a court battle over the operation of his company LincSpun Tech.

Associate Judge Dale Lester’s decision outlines how Baker grew dubious of Libeau’s ability to pay costs when Libeau’s lawyers filed an affidavit in July 2022 seeking to withdraw from the case because Libeau hadn’t paid their bill. Libeau said he was able to pay the bill but had declined because of a disagreement.

He told the court he did not want to waive privilege over his discussions with his lawyers and had by October paid all outstanding fees.

Judge Lester said Libeau’s counterclaims against Baker raised fresh issues but the weaker the counter-claim, the stronger the case for security of costs.

supplied On LincSpun's website, Libeau claims his yarn is a world beater.

Libeau’s claim that he had suffered significant losses as a result of Baker’s wish to withdraw his investment was not supported by any estimate of the loss and it did not appear that Baker had failed to honour his part of the agreement, Judge Lester said.

He was unconvinced by Libeau’s claim he couldn't quantify losses because accounts had yet to be finalised.

Although Libeau claimed Baker had damaged his company by interfering with overseas licensees of the technology, no evidence, such as correspondence with disgruntled clients complaining about Baker, had been produced.

supplied LincSpun’s website claims Allbird uses its fibre in its shoes.

“Had Mr Baker’s alleged contact caused licensees to withhold royalty payments or not renew contracts, one would expect some correspondence on those issues,” Judge Lester said.

The judge said his doubts about Libeau’s ability to pay costs if they eventuated were not helped by Libeau saying a security of costs payment would put him in an awkward position, especially when he claimed to have made of net profit in excess of $250,000.

He fixed security at $30,000, with $15,000 payable by December 16 and the other $15,000 by March 3, 2023.