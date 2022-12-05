Five-star coffee one day, behind bars the next: Why's this cafe owner in jail?

Sharon Rayner has been jailed for two months for failing to comply with a food safety order.

For nearly a decade she was serving some of the best coffee in the region, now Kaikōura cafe owner Sharon Rayner is behind bars.

On Friday, she was sentenced to two months in prison for failing to comply with a food safety order.

It appears to be the first time someone will be jailed for breaching the Food Act 2014, but the context to the sentence includes a previous arrest, multiple failed summons to court and an ongoing refusal to accept she was breaking the law.

Rayner first opened Bean Me Up in 2012 as a food cart in South Bay, backed by experience in the hospitality industry.

READ MORE:

* Kaikōura cafe owner fined for refusing to display Covid-19 QR code

* Covid-19: Kaikōura cafe owner who showed fake QR code linking to anti-mandate page prosecuted by WorkSafe

* Protesters at Occupation ō Mangamaunu hunker down for winter while agencies in standoff

* Kaikōura's mayoral candidates on camping, the economy and the environment



Even those opposed to her personal views say her coffee is excellent. Tripadvisor reviews are almost always glowing, except those referencing her stance on Covid-19.

In a joint statement, her daughters said Rayner’s business was operated with “common sense and good practice”, which was why it had moved from a cart to a cafe in the middle of town.

“She gives back to the community and offers food and coffee to those who can’t afford it, for free. No-one has ever been declined a coffee because they have no money,” they said.

She had become a public figure in Kaikōura after the 2016 earthquakes, spending weeks giving out free coffee “to give the locals something to look forward to”.

Throughout the years she had been an activist and advocate for local and environmental issues. She unsuccessfully ran for the Kaikōura mayoralty in 2019 on the platform of being a “radical freethinker”.

However, tensions between her and the Kaikōura District Council had risen since the quakes.

She was told to cease operating from the post-quake location where she’d been handing out free coffee, as other businesses were complaining.

Rayner, who is Ngāti Kuri, also became a vocal opponent of construction along the coastline.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Rayner was concerned post-quake work along SH1 could block access to local food gathering areas.

According to social media posts, she believed the reopening of the roads post-quake could be an excuse for excess construction, blocking access to food gathering areas, and that their wahi tapu (sacred) sites were being “trampled on”.

For years to come, Rayner appeared to grow increasingly disillusioned and distrustful with the Government and its decision-making processes.

She also felt the justice system had failed her. In 2016, her brother, Stephen Rayner, died in a house fire. He’d been living near his lover, who failed to tell emergency services he might be stuck in the blaze out of fear of her affair being revealed.

Several witnesses told police they had heard a man calling for help.

The cause of the fire was most likely accidental, according to fire investigators, but they could not rule out foul play.

Rayner believed there was more that needed investigating, and felt police had failed her family for not doing so, according to one social media post.

In the lead up to Covid-19, her social media featured more claims of government corruption.

She began sharing more about land and people being treated as property, linking the construction on Kaikōura coastline to the Crown stealing Māori land. In late November 2019 she suggested government corruption was stopping a person from engaging with her social media.

Supplied A screenshot of a video of Rayner being taken to a holding cell, which was uploaded to her social media account the day of sentencing with the instruction to share it widely.

Within a fortnight of the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, Rayner believed people were being divided and brainwashed, and she asked her social media followers if civil war was “being created”.

It isn’t clear when she began identifying as a sovereign citizen, but in November 2020 she shared photos of an identification card that claimed she now had “immunity from suit and legal process”.

The sovereign citizen phenomenon has different factions, but its followers generally believe they can pick and choose which laws apply to them. This only seemed to get her in trouble in early 2021, when Rayner, who believed the unfounded conspiracy theories that cellphones emitted radiation and 5G towers were “death towers”, refused to display a QR code at her cafe for Covid-19 contact tracing.

WorkSafe visited her cafe multiple times, but she refused to display the code. The matter went to court in April 2022, at which time displaying the code was no longer mandatory. She was fined $300.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Rayner refused to engage in the court process for the charges she faced.

Notices to stop ignored

By then, Rayner had voluntarily withdrawn her business’ food registration from the Kaikōura District Council.

A council spokesperson told Stuff that when Rayner did that, she was warned continuing to produce and distribute food would be against the Food Act.

The dominant purpose of registering a food control plan and following the law was to ensure safety, the spokesperson said.

But Rayner continued to operate the business, ignoring a subsequent notice to stop.

In an August 26 judgment by Judge Quentin Hix, it was noted Rayner was summoned to court on May 27 on charges of selling non-complying food and failing to comply with the notice.

Rayner didn’t show up. Police arrested her, and later that day she appeared in court where she claimed innocence on all matters.

Judge Hix noted she initially refused to sign a bail bond, but eventually did and was released.

On July 15 there was a case review, which she also did not attend. A date was set in August to go over the evidence. On that day, Judge Hix sent someone to find Rayner in person to make sure she knew her rights to engage with the court process. Rayner confirmed she did not want to participate.

“That is unfortunate,” noted Judge Hix, who had overseen her earlier trial regarding the QR code.

Supplied Rayner ran unsuccessfully for the Kaikōura mayoralty in 2019.

Instead of issuing another arrest warrant to force her participation, court proceeded in her absence and the judge found her guilty of the charges.

From there, a sentencing hearing was scheduled for December 1. Rayner failed to show, resulting in another arrest. On December 2 she was sentenced to two months in prison.

A copy of the sentencing notes has been requested. Until then, it remains unclear why Rayner didn’t receive home detention, which people are eligible for if their prison sentence is less than two years.

If a person is sentenced to fewer than two years in prison, they will be released after serving half of their sentence.

Ongoing misinformation claimed

Stuff found out about the sentencing when the Kaikōura District Council published a statement on its Facebook page on Sunday, shortly before midday.

DAN KERINS/SUPPLIED Rayner protesting the Kaikōura rebuild. (File photo)

The council would not say if the post – now removed from social media, but available on the council website – was made in a staff member’s personal time, and if so why.

However, a spokesperson said the council began hearing “considerable disquiet and misinformation” about the court process.

“We wished to issue a statement of the facts as soon as possible to assist members of the community in understanding what had occurred,” they said.

The Ministry for Primary industry provided advice to the council and enforcement on request. Vincent Arbuckle, the deputy director general of New Zealand Food Safety, said registration was “a critical tool to manage food safety risks for consumers”.

Arbuckle was not aware of previous jail sentences for non-compliance, and Rayner’s history of non-compliance and unwillingness to engage with court process were believed to be contributing factors.