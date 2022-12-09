Bar owner devastated ex's racist tweets could stifle fight to keep business open

Five Peaks Brew and Co director Marilyn Yoseres distances herself from racist tweets made by her former husband on the brewery’s old Twitter account.

Lying on a hospital bed in October last year, Marilyn Yoseres thought she was going to die of a heart attack.

Her symptoms pointed to the stress she had endured since her ex-husband’s online behaviour caused big problems for their Eagle Brewing business and their Kaiapoi bar.

English-born David Gaughan caused a national furore when he stated on Facebook that Māori were “the scurge” (sic) of New Zealand and “the quicker we put them in prison the better”.

The reaction was swift and devastating to Yoseres, a Filipino, who felt forced to make excuses for Guaghan even though she found his actions repugnant.

READ MORE:

* Eagle Brewing rebrands to Five Peaks after ex-owner's offensive Facebook post

* Garage Project pulls out of collaboration with US brewer amid allegations of 'toxic culture'

* Canterbury brewery owner resigns from company after offensive social media post



Venues and bottle stores pulled the brewery’s products from the shelves, while other partners moved swiftly to distance themselves from the company.

Overnight 100 customers across the country disappeared. Locals boycotted the bar.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Five Peaks Brew and Co director Marilyn Yoseres has fought to keep her business afloat after her ex-husband’s racist posts on social media caused reputational damage. Now Gaughan has used the business’ old Twitter account to again espouse racist views.

But Yoseres fought back. She rebranded the Port & Eagle Brewpub to Five Peaks Brew and Co, and cut Gaughan from her life and business.

And while the brewery had not yet been revived, the local community rallied behind Yoseres to ensure the bar ticked over.

Then on Friday morning, her ex-husband took to the old Eagle Brewing NZ Twitter page to vent more racist comments.

Although Gaughan no longer had any involvement in the business, Yoseres was anxious his comments would affect the business again. She said she had already received hate messages.

After his initial racist posts last year, Yoseres made sure they blocked him from every social media account they could, but forgot to about Twitter.

She was dismayed he was still able to use it as a platform for racism after she spent over a year to try and build up the business she was passionate about.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Yoseres wants to sub-let her old brewery, Eagle Brewing, to bring in income for the rest of the business.

Yoseres met Gaughan in 2002, and they married in 2019. In hindsight, Yoseres believed there were early flags indicating a dark side to his personality, but it took until last year for her to get the courage to end the relationship.

Since then, the Kaiapoi community and her landlords had surrounded Yoseres with support and stepped in whenever she needed help.

One local fixed a broken table, while another made a stage for entertainers for no payment. The support had made Yoseres want to continue past the dark days when she felt like leaving the business.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff David Gaughan no longer has any part of the Kaiapoi business.

And she’d had plenty of offers, she said, from people she termed “vultures” who rang in the days after Gaughan’s initial Facebook posts to offer a rock-bottom price for the business.

Yoseres now hoped to sub-let the brewery so it could provide a steady income for the business. Currently, any profits made over the bar were pushed back into the business to cover costs, she said.

“It’s tiring, but I just can’t give up.”