The credit card swipe that's adding 10c to your $5 flat white

Clayton Fraser from Bohemian Bakery in Christchurch hands over the goods. The bakery is trying to educate customers about card surcharges.

It’s a financial decision you may not be ready for when buying your morning flat white and date scone.

Do you pay the small surcharge for your credit card or contactless payment, or opt instead to type in your eftpos PIN or use cash?

Increasingly, small retailers under pressure from costs are passing on bank payment fees to customers. The surcharge could add 10 cents to the cost of your $5 coffee.

A law change that took effect in November should help keep such fees down, but small operators say they face increased costs from all sides.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Customers must be told up front of any surcharges.

The Retail Payment System Act passed in Parliament last year caps the card fees banks can charge each other at 0.8%, with the aim of reducing what banks charge retailers.

By law, merchants can only apply a surcharge that passes on costs they themselves face, and no more. They must tell customers in advance about the fee, which is most often set at 2%.

Bink Bowler, owner of Belle cafe in Christchurch’s New Regent St, said they had no choice but to introduce the surcharge as so many cost increases in the past year meant they could no longer absorb the bank fees.

“We were paying $2000 or $3000 a month in fees for credit cards and paywave. That’s a massive amount, that’s a wage.”

The return of overseas tourists triggered a jump in their bank fees as overseas cards attract a rate of 4%, about double local charges, he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Belle cafe on New Regent St is passing on the paywave surcharge to customers.

“We get a lot of overseas visitors. We can’t raise our prices, so we had a look at ways to save money in the business.”

Bowler said it was unfair that card costs affected small operators more than large ones such as supermarkets.

Rollickin Gelato, which has one of its two stores next to Belle, also passes on the cost.

“It’s been a couple of tough years with Covid, and it’s harder to absorb cost when things are tight,” owner Jed Joyce said.

At the three outlets of Bohemian Bakery and Cafe in Christchurch, new signs tell patrons about the fees.

Research by the Reserve Bank in 2020 indicated more than a dozen reasons why people felt it would be wrong for society to go cashless. Video first published July 7 2021.

“We want to educate people about the surcharge,” said Iveta Sota, one of the bakery’s managers.

“It’s so expensive for us, and banks are making money out of it. So few people know about it.”

“People like the convenience, but they have to pay and it gives them a chance to avoid the charge. Customers might want to go to the cash machine.”

They typically cost the bakery tens of thousands of dollars in a year, she said.

David Walker/Stuff Card surcharges are small but can add up with frequent purchases.

Banks did not tell people about the charges to use credit cards, she said, and bigger businesses such as supermarkets did not need to pass the costs on.

Businesses like theirs were already facing cost rises for ingredients of between 20% and 70%, she said.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said hospitality, tourism and ticketing businesses were most likely to pass on the bank fees to customers.

“Some of them only make 80 cents per $20. If you’ve got fees costing you 2%, that’s a big cost for a small business.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A notice at Belle cafe on New Regent warns customers of a 2% paywave and credit card surcharge.

Depending on merchants’ individual arrangements with their bank or payment services provider, some retailers’ card fees had dropped and some had a blended rate, Harford said.

“We expect that the rates would’ve come down over the last couple of months, but not all fees have come down. Some banks may have increased some fees while lowering others.”

Harford said banks use bank fees to pay for customer reward schemes to compete for customers.

The Commerce Commission should be looking at what card fees banks charge retailers, to keep an eye on what happens with the new law in place, he said.