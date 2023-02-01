Is it possible to not hate payroll?

With more than a decade of experience under Thankyou Payroll's belt, their payroll service is trusted by over 7000 New Zealand organisations and counting.

Sorting out payroll isn't the most enjoyable part of running a business, but it doesn't have to be a frustrating experience. Kiwi payroll software provider Thankyou Payroll wants to tackle this age-old problem for SMEs, and believes education is the key to helping small businesses stay on top of their payroll.

Thankyou Payroll has been in the industry for over a decade, providing cloud-based payroll software and support services to New Zealand SMEs and charities. The company's technology helps employers calculate and administer employee pay (PAYE) and file it with IRD, but as a social enterprise with a mission to 'pay it forward', the firm wants to go one step further and equip New Zealanders with better payroll knowledge.

As it looks to simplify an often complicated topic, the leading PAYE intermediary has produced an ever growing library of free payroll resources to help SMEs navigate the subject. Chief executive David Morrison says the information can help businesses mitigate risks.

SUPPLIED Thankyou Payroll's Chief executive David Morrison.

"The onus on paying staff correctly falls with the employer, whether you use an outsourced payroll service or not," he says. "So, employers need to have sufficient knowledge to know they're doing payroll correctly, regardless of the system they're using."

Incorrect holiday pay configurations are just one of Kiwi companies' major payroll risks. The Earthquake Commission is among several large organisations to have miscalculated holiday pay in recent years. These miscalculations can have significant economic consequences, and are often expensive and time-consuming to put right.

While payroll software providers like Thankyou Payroll can make payroll easier, SMEs remain exposed to the reputational risks of getting things wrong. Morrison says a good payroll software partner and strong understanding of payroll laws can lessen risks "substantially".

"Even if you're using systems that guide you on payroll calculations and payments, it's important for employers to get their heads around the laws and issues."

SUPPLIED Thankyou Payroll offers simple and secure software, professional service and down-to-earth guidance.

Morrison wants to address the lack of payroll knowledge for small companies by providing a source of free education. The firm recently established an education team to produce a range of resources for small businesses, readily available online.

Thankyou Payroll has already produced a Guide to NZ Payroll which breaks down key payroll legislation for businesses in a simple way, from employers' rights and responsibilities, getting first employees onto payroll, deductions, holiday and leave entitlements, payslips, and managing final payments.

The company has also devised a Payroll Glossary to break down complex industry jargon and familiarise businesses with key terms inimising confusion. Morrison says his company wants to see Kiwi businesses succeed.

"We want to see the New Zealand economy thrive, and a big part of that is helping New Zealanders access good quality, accurate resources," he adds. "That can help businesses grow and stay stable during difficult times."

SUPPLIED On average, it only takes 10 minutes for businesses to process their pays using Thankyou Payroll’s software.

By offering its information for free, Thankyou Payroll is sticking true to its roots as a social enterprise. The firm has paid out nearly $500,000 to the Thankyou Charitable Trust to date – backing hundreds of community projects across Aotearoa.

The company also provides free payroll software and support services to NZ's charity sector. It believes its educational resources can make a similarly important impact in the coming years.

"We thought about how best to open source our knowledge. We're interpreting the legislation in a clear way others can understand, and I think it's really important to share that widely across the country."

"Getting payroll right can mitigate a huge risk for your business," Morrison adds. "If you get it set up well, run smoothly with the right technology, and equip yourself with knowledge, business owners can go back to focusing on what they love and they may not hate payroll quite so much as they did before."

