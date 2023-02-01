No apology as spray tan chain shuts its doors due to liquidation

Mathew Docherty shut his failing hair and beauty chain last year, and appointed a liquidator on Tuesday.

A chain of spray tan outlets in Christchurch owned by a high-spending former wrestling promoter has closed and will go into liquidation.

Mathew Kevin Docherty closed his five outlets on Tuesday and has appointed Brenton Hunt to liquidate his company Sun Kissed Tan Ltd. Clients who had booked appointments were notified by text.

Docherty came to attention last year when he closed hair salons he owned in Christchurch and elsewhere, leaving staff owed wages and entitlements. Some are still waiting for their money. His businesses received $450,000 in Covid-19 subsidies.

When in financial trouble last year, he asked for patience and understanding but he and his wife were still driving three luxury cars worth about $300,000. One was a 2019 Ford Mustang and other a 2021 Porshe Macan. He was also fond of showing off his high-spending habits on Instagram.

Some staff remember his posts about buying his wife Diana Louis Vuitton shoes and a Louis Vuitton watch on a trip to Queenstown.

A former manager, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Docherty and his wife had a luxury lifestyle while they asked staff to do “ridiculous” hours and did not pay commissions.

“They were always going out for lunch and dinner. He was erratic. One day he was going to buy another big chain of shops and the next day he would talk about closing shops. In April only two of his shops were making money.”

Correspondence seen by Stuff show Docherty’s companies owe over $1 million to secured creditors (those with securities such as mortgages or charges). It’s not known how much unsecured creditors are owed.

STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER/Stuff Docherty has a fondness for expensive cars. He still drives a 2019 Ford Mustang and a Porsche Macan pictured in foreground.

Docherty referred questions about his company’s indebtedness to the liquidator and his lawyer.

He said he wouldn’t apologise for his lifestyle.

“I would say everybody is allowed to go to lunch and I have the right to live a life.

“Businesses fail every day. No-one should be villainised for trying to create something. I’m comfortable with my position. I tried to provide a work environment for my staff that was fun and that they got to do what they enjoyed. I don’t think we were ever unreasonable.”

He blamed Covid, changes in consumer behaviour, inflation and said: “I’ve made some mistakes. Maybe we overcommitted ourselves.”

He had spent the last 12 weeks putting his own money into the business to ensure the staff got paid every Wednesday, he said.

Despite his problems, Docherty registered six new companies this month.

The company documentation has three different residential addresses for Docherty, including one address he and his wife used to own.

STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER/Stuff Diana Docherty enjoyed a high spending lifestyle while her husband’s hair and beauty chain was failing.

Docherty said the companies were part of a strategy which he did not want to discuss.

Bob Plimmer, who rented a commercial building to Docherty last year, is repossessing the building this week and has cancelled the lease. He estimates he is owed $70,000 in rent, legal fees and repairs of the building.

Plimmer said he was taking legal action against Docherty on his personal guarantees to ensure Docherty’s business practices earned him the reward he deserved.

Another creditor said her builder husband had done some work fitting out Docherty’s shops last year and had still not been paid the bill of $9000.

Rhyva van Onselen/Stuff Former SKT employee Amber-Nikita Du Pont is still owed over $500 in holiday pay.

“He never said he couldn’t pay. There was always an excuse but he is full of it,” she said.

Chris Thompson who owns Tits Up, an online business that sells tape for lifting breasts during the fake tan process, said she was chasing Docherty for a bill of $1600.

“He always had an excuse not to pay, then there was radio silence,” she said.

Another worker said Docherty repeatedly changed her work hours without enough time for her to arrange childcare. She resigned after being told she would have to work 60 hours over Cup and Show week and Christmas week.

He then refused to pay her last pay of $687, she said.

Amber-Nikita Du Pont, who worked for Docherty last year and left in October, said she was still waiting for her holiday pay of $500.