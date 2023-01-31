No yolk: Store scrambles to stop cruise employees buying up town's egg supply

Four Square Port Chalmers owner Aaron Challis refused to let cruise ship workers buying up the store’s eggs

Two dozen cruise ship crew were about to shell out for a supermarket’s entire supply of eggs, but their poaching plan was cracked by an eagle-eyed staff member.

The caper unfolded at Four Square Port Chalmers on Sunday morning, where the cruise ship Azamara Quest, with about 650 passengers and 400 crew, had berthed that morning.

Due to a nationwide shortage of eggs, the store had this year limited egg sales to one carton per customer.

“Dear valued customer, we are currently experiencing demand for eggs. To make sure we have enough to go around, we have a limit of one carton per customer,” a sign at the egg aisle says.

READ MORE:

* National shortage of hens leads to extra egg demand

* Could quails be the answer to the chicken and egg crisis?

* Egg shortage will continue for months while farmers raise another 300,000 laying hens



Aaron Challis, who has owned and operated the store with his wife for just over three years, said the limit had previously been two cartons per customer.

Their attempt to keep locals supplied with eggs reached boiling point when a large number of Azamara Quest crew, including the captain, arrived out the front of the George St store on Sunday.

Produce manager Clayton Sinclair called Challis when he counted 23 people outside and saw two entering to buy a carton of eggs each.

“That’s when he clicked and realised they were coming to clean us out ... that is not an individual purchase,” Challis said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Port Chalmers Four Square supermarket owner-operator Aaron Challis, left, and produce manager Clayton Sinclair.

“I said, ‘don’t sell to them’.”

Challis said the store was frequently visited by passengers and crew members while their cruise ships were berthed at Port Otago, but eggs were never on their shopping lists.

“They probably needed them to cook onboard the ship... They obviously ran out in their kitchen.”

He made no apology for the limit, which was aimed at making it fair for everyone, particularly those who lived in the area.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A sign at Port Chalmers Four Square detailing the egg limit.

“It is about ensuring that every customer who comes in here can purchase that product.”

Cruise ships were “an important part of our business, but they are not what we focus on”, he said.

The supermarket’s focus was local, including opening checkouts for older customers waiting in line.

“Little thing like that ... we are always watching for it.”

Sometimes the supermarket’s checkouts could be “chock-a-block” for more than five hours when a larger cruise ship was in port, Challis said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Four Square supermarket Port Chalmers.

Items popular with cruise ship passengers included wine, chocolate, chips, health and beauty products, and laundry powder

Meanwhile, the country’s egg shortage – due to a shortage of egg laying hens due to a new code of welfare system – is expected to ease later this year.

Fewer eggs and increased demand meant higher prices, with the cost of a dozen eggs reaching $5.93 in November, up 16% from a year earlier, according to Stats NZ Food Price Index. On Tuesday, the cost of a dozen eggs on New World's website ranged from $6.95 to $13.99.

The Azamara Quest departed Port Chalmers for Fiordland on Monday.