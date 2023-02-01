The great egg-scape: Cruise ship crew cleans out Countdown shelves after being turned away by Four Square

Four Square Port Chalmers owner Aaron Challis refused to let cruise ship workers buying up the store’s eggs

On the hunt for eggs, a crew from a luxury cruise ship got cracking and hatched a cunning plan.

This week Stuff reported the curious case of two dozen crew members from the cruise ship Azamara who tried to poach the entire supply of eggs from the shelves of Four Square Port Chalmers on Sunday morning.

That plan was cracked by observant staff who feared they were about to be cleaned-out by the crew, leading to owner Aaron Challis asking that the cartons – limited to one per customer due to the nationwide egg shortage – not be sold to the visitors.

The crew headed for Dunedin.

READ MORE:

* No yolk: Store scrambles to stop cruise employees buying up town's egg supply

* Timaru looks set to host another unexpected cruise ship

* Uncertainty over Timaru cruise ship visit



Witnesses reported that they cleared out the shelves of eggs from Dunedin Central Countdown.

A Countdown spokeperson confirmed the situation, and that the supermarket team refused to sell them any more eggs when they returned a day later. ‘’Our team refused to sell them any more eggs, given their large purchase the day before’.

‘’While we don’t currently have formal limits in place, our team is able to take action if they feel a customer is buying more than their fair share or purchasing for resale.’

‘’We do ask all customers that they continue to be mindful and only buy what they need so that there’s enough eggs for everyone.’’

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A sign at Port Chalmers Four Square detailing the sale limit of eggs

Meanwhile, other readers contacted Stuff to say they could no longer find eggs on the shelves in the city supermarkets since the weekend, with most stores displaying signs limiting customers to non-existent stock.

The country’s egg shortage is due to a sharp reduction in the number of egg laying hens following the introduction of a new welfare code followed by a decision from supermarkets to no longer take colony eggs. It is expected to ease later this year.

Attempts to get comment from cruise company Azamara were unsuccessful.

Its vessel, Azamara Quest, which hosts 650 passengers, 400 crew and presumably dozens of Dunedin eggs, departed Port Chalmers for Fiordland on Monday.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Azamara Quest Cruise ship arrives at the Port to Timaru earlier this year.

New Zealand Cruise Association chief executive, Kevin O’Sullivan, told Stuff that the case illustrated the short supply of eggs across New Zealand.

Cruise ships vessels were normally stocked by provodores, which supplied a range of items including fresh produce such as eggs.‘

‘’I guess they came-up short.’’