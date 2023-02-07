Accountant who can't pay his bills was 'unrealistic' about his financial troubles

Murray Allott is considered to have “unrealistic” ideas about his financial position or ability to fix it. (File photo from 2019).

It was once his job to get people out of money trouble – now a Christchurch accountant has been suspended and fined for being unable to get out of debt.

Murray Allott, 66, was charged with being practically insolvent, suspended from the New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants (NZICA) and fined $30,000 by the NZICA Disciplinary Tribunal in December.

The decision, published in February, followed a November hearing that temporarily suspended the former liquidator, pending further investigation into his $565,000-plus debt to Inland Revenue.

Allott had extended the length of the investigation with “unrealistic” plans for resolving his debt, according to the tribunal. It noted in one case, he suggested he could swap one debt for another.

READ MORE:

* Inland Revenue taking Lone Star franchisee to court claiming $700k in unpaid tax

* Sweet shop owner who exploited workers has accountancy licence terminated

* Prominent liquidator Murray Allott fighting potential bankruptcy



The tribunal told him that would not be good enough, and he would need to sell an asset to resolve the debt. This did not happen.

Information about Allott’s assets were reportedly “controversial” and criticised during an NZICA practice review in August and September.

His assets included multiple properties and a stake in an overseas company that he valued at $2.8 million.

“However, that valuation is problematic,” the tribunal said in the November determination.

Inland Revenue (IRD) New Zealand / YouTube Changes designed to simplify the tax system resulted in an extra workload for the department last year. (First published January 2020)

The tribunal noted Inland Revenue began civil proceedings against Allott in July 2022. Allott reportedly owed the department over $565,000, not including penalties, but Allott told the tribunal he disputed the overall amount owed.

Inland Revenue previously undertook bankruptcy proceedings against Allott over unpaid debt in 2019, at the time amounting to about $483,000 including penalties. In 2022, Allott told the tribunal that issue was resolved.

His lawyer argued he could not be considered insolvent because he had not formally entered that state.

In response, the tribunal said just because he was in “the fortunate position” of “not yet” being taken for bankruptcy, it did not mean he should not have disclosed his situation to NZICA.

It was concerned Allott was “unrealistic about his financial position and his ability to rectify it” and decided to suspend him from NZICA for 18 months.

He would not be able to regain a certificate of public practice until he proved he was solvent, for the protection of both the Institute and public.

The Professional Conduct Committee that investigated him was awarded its full claim of $30,410.81 for expenses and costs associated with the proceedings.

Allott has been approached for comment.