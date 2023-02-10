Christchurch tech company Syft to shed 20% of its workforce

A Christchurch technology company will cut 20% of its workforce due to poor sales, in a move that will affect 30 roles at the firm.

Syft Technologies, which makes chemical “sniffer” technology used in everything from manufacturing to healthcare, is consulting with staff over the redundancies.

Syft chief executive officer Alex Fala said the cuts would be a mix of redundancies and vacancies that would be left empty. He would not say how many redundancies were being proposed.

He said sales had been slower than expected this financial year due to delays from major customers like consumer tech company Samsung and computer memory company Micron.

“This is unsettling for our team and I feel deeply for the people that have been impacted by the proposal.

“We didn’t come to this proposal lightly.”

He said the company employed over 100 staff in Christchurch.

Syft expected to make a loss this financial year due to the poor sales, the company detailed in a statement to investors this week.

“This is a difficult situation for our people, and we will be consulting with them over the next two to four weeks before making final decisions and implementing any changes,” Fala said in the statement.

But Fala was still bullish about the future.

“We’re disappointed in the order delays. However, relationships with our major semiconductor customers remain strong, and we’ve had a favourable response to our latest advances in technology,’’ he said in the market statement.

“Though we’re confident that the unlock is near, we’re taking responsible action to increase the resilience of our business.”