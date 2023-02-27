Helping tomorrow's workforce explore their career pathways

With 30 years of experience, seven physical venues across the country, and thousands of attendees, the NZ Careers Expo is the longest-standing careers expo in New Zealand.

Employment is a hot issue at the present time for both employers and those entering the workforce for the first time. Organisations and businesses are taking steps to connect with the next generation of the kiwi workforce, our rangatahi, to help young people make important decisions about their future while also taking action to ensure there will be people to fill necessary roles in the years to come.

Today's young people are making decisions about their lives in a changed world. Having experienced a substantial amount of online schooling during and in the wake of Covid-19 lockdowns, the world of work looks different these days, and they have many options for which career path they could take.

Many young people know the career they want, and might need advice on how to get there. Many don't know yet what they want to do when they leave school, and seeing a range of training options and career pathways can help them make those important decisions.

The New Zealand Careers Expo provides a golden opportunity for organisations and businesses to get in the same room as the future workforce and showcase the great options in their industry to help young people make informed decisions.

With 30 years of experience, seven physical venues across the country, and thousands of attendees, the NZ Careers Expo is the longest-standing careers expo in New Zealand. Events will be held in May and June in Auckland, Hamilton, Palmerston North, Napier, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin, giving exhibitors the chance to get their business or organisation in front of future team members who are planning their transition from school to the workforce and looking for information and guidance.

The NZCE brings businesses and organisations and young people together in person, to facilitate that face-to-face connection, and provides the opportunity to ask questions and really get to know the people at the heart of the future of work.

That engagement helps young people looking to make key decisions about their future career choices and allows businesses and organisations to hear directly from young people about what they want from their future employers.

The NZCE helps employers find tomorrow's talent, and provides a platform for employers, education providers and institutions, industry representatives, government departments and corporates to reach out to make sure they secure the best and brightest of tomorrow's workforce, today.

It's also a great opportunity for young people to find out how to be prepared and get a solid idea of what their next steps are so that they can take action to pursue their dreams.

Proactively promoting training options and career pathways to the young people of Aotearoa is essential for New Zealand businesses and training organisations. Every year the NZCE has over 35,000 attendees through the door at its various events, and enables quality face-to-face conversations between students, families, and exhibitors.

Profiling exciting opportunities with your business or industry is easy, effective, and budget-friendly with the NZ Careers Expo. The Careers Expo helps organisations connect with young people to build the next generation of the Kiwi workforce together. Primary industries, infrastructure and technology, education, medical, tourism and hospitality, trades and construction, and many more exhibitors can engage with young people during the events, as well as the year-round online presence.

The first NZ Careers Expo kicks off in May and spots for the expos across the country are filling up fast. Don't miss out, register as an exhibitor for the 2023 NZ Careers Expo now: https://careersexpo.org.nz/