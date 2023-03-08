Townhouse developer selling his luxury cars, ditches private jet travel

The champagne lifestyle seems to be over for townhouse magnate Matthew Horncastle as he sheds his luxury cars, parks the private jet travel and goes teetotal.

Horncastle, a director of Williams Corporation, told Stuff about the changes as the townhouse industry enters a more sober stage with high interest rates and an oversupply of units.

He was never a car person and the cars – a 2019 black McLaren, a white Rolls-Royce and G3 Mercedes worth in total about $1 million – were surplus to requirements, Horncastle said.

The company’s yacht, worth about $4m, was not for sale, he said.

His trademark optimism appeared to have been rekindled despite reporting “adverse” conditions only two months ago.

In an announcement in late December, Horncastle told investors in his capital fund – a fund paying 10% interest per year – they would have to wait 12 months after investing before redeeming or withdrawing their outlay. Previously it was six months.

“Market conditions remain difficult to forecast with material deviation from historical performance and industry leading forecasts. The market uncertainty requires proactive management and decisive leadership,” his announcement said.

“These ongoing adverse market conditions are why we have decided to exercise the extension clause related to redemptions/withdrawals.”

But this week followers of his Instagram account received the rousing message “the market is hot again”.

Horncastle told Stuff he was selling three luxury cars he no longer drove.

“I have never been a car person and have been there and done that now. Two of these cars are located in Auckland, and I now spend the majority of my time in Christchurch, so these cars are surplus to requirements.

“I hardly ever drive, and if transport is required I normally take an Uber or drive a company car if required for work purposes. Driving and cars is not important to me.”

Horncastle said Williams Corp was not currently raising capital for its wholesale funds and all dividends and obligations had been met.

Treating his Instagram comment that the market was “hot again” as an official statement was not appropriate and using “these stories for media articles is in my opinion clickbait reporting”.

“However, we have seen an increase in our conditional contracts and inquiry so we are excited for a positive year ahead. In addition, we released our first new project this year comprising 12 dwellings and this was oversubscribed for during the first few days of release. We are also seeing a lot of increased activity at our open days and development information events, which is great to see.”

He suggested the media write a positive story about him giving up drinking and encouraging his Instagram followers to do the same.

It was not appropriate to be flying in a private jet during “these economic conditions”, said Horncastle, who in the past has hired private jets for getting about.

“[We] have not been doing so since we began right-sizing the business to match the current market conditions last year. It is not a matter of what we can afford but understanding the economy and spending conservatively.”

He said the company’s Singapore office was operating as usual and was a similar size to what it had been in the past. He has previously said about 20% of his buyers are from Singapore.

In the December announcement, Horncastle said his company was working on 976 townhouses (about $780m in sales) of which 571 had been sold unconditionally. He expected Williams Corp to make about $109m gross profit (net $49m) on the $780m.

“I see no reason why we cannot sell the majority of our remaining work in progress over the next 12 months ... we will be adopting a very conservative approach in respect of future land acquisitions.”