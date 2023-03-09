'Never run a club before': Co-owner of under fire bar fights to renew licence

Eleven Bar in Dunedin's Octagon is a popular spot for students.

An owner of a Dunedin bar aimed at the “high risk” student market says he believed his fellow directors were doing a good job, though none of them had any experience running a bar before.

Police have highlighted a range of issues with Eleven Bar and Club in the Octagon, included breaching Covid-19 rules and allowing patrons to be intoxicated.

The bar has been the subject of a three-day Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority (ARLA) hearing, and faces losing its liquor licence and manager’s certificates.

Prakash Khattri, one of three directors of Eleven 2021 Ltd, told the hearing on Thursday he planned to take full ownership of the bar, but that would be conditional on getting the liquor licence renewed.

It would involve Khattri, who currently owns 50% of the company, buying out fellow shareholders/directors Naveen Malhotra and Nikesh Singh, who each have a 25% stake.

Both Malhotra and Singh face losing their manager’s certificate.

Sergeant Stephen Jones asked Khattri if he had breached the Covid-19 regulations. He said he was not there and could not comment.

He confirmed he had been investigated by Immigration New Zealand after staff complained about working excessive hours.

Supplied Partygoers at a Dunedin’s Eleven Bar & Club flouted rules under the Government's red Covid setting in this February 2022 video obtained by Stuff.

Khattri said an experienced manager had been employed to carry out training and introduce appropriate systems for the bar, but they resigned.

The systems they did introduce before quitting were still in use, but Khattri did not have daily oversight of the bar as he was based in Cromwell, he said.

“[We’d] never run a club before,” Khattri said of his fellow directors.

He conceded the bar was in a “high risk” area for alcohol harm, but “from now on” there were systems in place to mitigate that risk.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Revellers were found breaching Covid rules in February 2022.

He acknowledged the bar was still having issues over the sale and supply of alcohol.

Khattri told the hearing that some other issues included not keeping records, or advising authorities of changes to management structures.

“I thought they were doing a good job,” Khattri said of the bar’s management.

He said he was aware the club received a warning from police over Covid breaches, including revellers flouting rules during the Government’s Covid-19 red setting in February 2022.

In his opening statement on Tuesday, Jones said police had “no confidence” in those running Eleven Bar.

The three-day hearing is expected to conclude on Thursday afternoon.