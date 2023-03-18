Townhouse developer selling cars also selling his ritzy inner-city home - but this time he's upsizing

Last week it was the luxury cars – now it’s the ritzy inner city townhouse.

Property developer Matthew Horncastle has put his three-storey central Christchurch home up for sale, a week after Stuff reported he is selling his Rolls Royce, McLaren and Mercedes cars with a combined worth of about $1 million.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Horncastle, left, and Blair Chappell co-own housing development company Williams Corporation.

But rather than downsizing, Horncastle, 29, says he is upgrading to a larger new house worth $5m to $6m going up in the inner suburbs.

Horncastle and his business partner and next-door neighbour, Blair Chappell, co-own Williams Corporation, one of New Zealand’s busiest home builders.

The company has built 1650 homes in its first seven years, including 200 this year, but with the property downturn it has cut staff and operating costs, and scaled down to half its volume since the market peak.

Housing construction across the country has slowed in the face of high construction costs and rising interest rates.

Supplied Horncastle is selling his central city home for a new home, yet to be built.

Horncastle and Chappell, friends since childhood, own adjoining twin 300m² three-bedroom townhouses overlooking Latimer Square and the Anglican (cardboard) cathedral.

Horncastle will auction his home next month. It has a rating valuation of just over $1.5m, but he expects it will sell for between $2m and $3m.

Features include a large balcony with a built-in and fireplace, a master suite with a second balcony, marble bathrooms and triple garaging. The townhouse is clad with timber and stone.

Supplied The home, one of a pair, has a floor area of about 300m2.

Real estate agent Adam Heazlewood, of Bayleys, described the townhouse as “huge”, and one of the biggest homes he had sold in the central city. Its location overlooking a park and by the stadium under construction were a major plus, he said.

Horncastle said he was building a new home on the Merivale-St Albans border, which “is almost complete and is more suited to my future needs and the next chapter of life”.

Supplied A park view and an outdoor entertaining space.

It will have a floor space of 650m² over three storeys, and an indoor swimming pool.

He said the new stage of his life as he neared 30 would include “finding a lovely partner and having some lovely children”. A dog may or may not be part of the plan, he said.

Changing homes and selling the cars was part of his own rebranding, which was important in the current economy, Horncastle said.

supplied An artist’s impression of Horncastle and Chappell’s new homes. Both will have indoor pools.

He will not be moving alone. Chappell owns a second freestanding house going up on the same property.

“We’ve gone from sharing a house when we were younger, to next-door townhouses, and now we’ll have freestanding houses on the same site,” Horncastle said.

The land was initially earmarked for a Williams Corporation development of 11 townhouses, but that plan was dropped.

Both the new property, and the Latimer Square homes, are co-owned by the company’s investment partner, Veritas (2015) Ltd.

Supplied On the top floor, the master suite has its own balcony.

In late December, Horncastle announced to investors in the company’s capital fund – which pays 10% annual interest – they would have to wait 12 months after investing before redeeming or withdrawing their investment. Previously they could access funds after six months.

The business has also widened its original city townhouse model to include studio apartments and freestanding suburban houses. It is also selling homes with leases in place, or the potential for short-term leases for visitor accommodation.

After expanding from Christchurch to the Auckland, Tauranga and Wellington markets, Williams Corporation has its first pilot development in Queensland, Australia.

Supplied The open-plan living area.

This year the pair also launched Williams Academy. The business offers online business, property and self-development coaching “from legends doing hundreds of millions of annual revenue”.

Included in Horncastle’s online advice to academy subscribers is “no silver bullet” to success, which instead is achieved with “hundreds and hundreds of little things over a long period of time”.

Williams Corporation describes itself on its website as having a 100-year plan.