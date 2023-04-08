'Scumlord' who needs to be shut down, or housing crisis hero?

Lee Bennett’s investment properties are at the heart of an MBIE investigation.

Property investor Lee Bennett has been accused of “scumlord” behaviour, and expects the outcome of a government investigation will make him a public enemy.

But he says he’s helping to solve the housing crisis and has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on refurbishments since the inquiry began.

Bennett owns 26 allegedly substandard Christchurch rentals at the heart of a years-long investigation led by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), and an ongoing Tenancy Tribunal case.

“I can be named and shamed as much as the media likes, because I’m here to solve the housing crisis,” he says.

He says he was dragged into the case through his property managers from Ray White New Brighton and Q C Property Management (QCPM), which were also subject to the court case. The claims against QCPM have since been struck out by an adjudicator, MBIE has confirmed.

He believes he is being targeted as part of an anti-landlord agenda, which includes healthy homes standards.

Bennett says his rentals are often the cheapest on the market, and it isn’t realistic for the Government to expect his “entry level homes” to be “four or five star” quality.

“They’re [MBIE] going on about vulnerability like I'm forcing people to live in these homes.”

However, his former property manager, former tenants and a previous Tenancy Tribunal ruling say the properties were neglected, and Bennett played a crucial role in that.

Liz Ranger, owner-operator of the now-defunct QCPM, was once family friends with Bennett.

“Lee Bennett needs to be shut down,” she says.

She'd called him a “scumlord” to his face, she says. Bennett says being a good landlord should not be the criteria for owning a home.

Facebook Bennett made public posts complaining about the Government and claiming to only re-home tenants who “insisted they voted National”.

As is, where is

A Shirley Boys’ High School alumnus, Bennett grew up in Christchurch’s eastern suburbs. Though he now lives on a rural property, he says he still wants to support the area he feels many abandoned after the 2011 earthquakes.

Before the quakes, Bennett was a handyman for Christchurch’s Hotel Grand Chancellor. He then spent a year in Australia, before returning in 2012 and buying his first investment property.

According to a 2019 interview with Juno magazine, he paid $85,000 and rented it out for $550 a week. He bought 13 properties in 2014 alone, and at his peak in 2016 had about 70 rentals, some sold ‘as is, where is’.

He says he can’t remember if he checked whether those properties were up to standard before renting them out.

While Bennett sees his rentals – now fewer than 40 – as helping those who can’t afford to live elsewhere, Ranger believes it means Bennett has got away with not acting on issues, because his vulnerable tenants wouldn't complain.

Lack of repairs and misleading information

Ranger says she sometimes instructed tenants to issue her a 14-day notice to get work done in a timely and professional manner.

She says if she hired an external contractor to progress necessary repairs, she’d get an “abusive” call from Bennett. “He’d say ‘you’re bankrupting me’.”

Former tenant Sheree Kerr emailed Ranger in August 2020 to say she was looking for somewhere else to live as her home was “falling apart” and she was being ignored and intimidated by Bennett.

Ranger shared her concern, replying to Kerr that she worried an MBIE and council investigation “might condemn” some properties.

Kerr eventually took Bennett to the Tenancy Tribunal and was awarded $2400 compensation over a lack of repairs and a false statement about insulation.

Another former tenant, Teryn Powell, also went to the Tenancy Tribunal in 2020 with complaints about disrepair and Bennett.

Powell says Bennett was pleasant, even “lovely”, when her tenancy began, but as problems persisted the relationship soured.

Mystockimages/Getty Images One of Bennett’s tenants had to shower at her parent’s house while she didn’t have hot water consistently at home. (Stock image)

Powell went without consistent hot water for more than two months, forcing her and her toddler to shower at her parent’s house.

When she suggested a rent reduction or compensation, Bennett “laughed in my face”, she says.

She and Ranger say Bennett tried to fix it himself by installing a replacement gas heater that provides hot water when needed..

Texts from Bennett, supplied to the tribunal, said he had a background as a gas installer, but did not hold a current registration.

Bennett, who did not attend the tribunal hearing, says he only “investigated” the issue and hired someone else to fix it.

But the tribunal considered this – and him not fixing leaky spouting – a “failure”, and awarded Powell $1000 compensation.

When she moved out, Bennett called her “white trash”, which he repeated publicly on Facebook.

Facebook Bennett has called multiple sets of tenants “white trash”. He told Stuff he shouldn’t have used that phrase, but was frustrated.

Bennett told Stuff that was a mistake said out of frustration after a string of tenancies ended with rubbish left behind.

The investigation

Ranger, a property manager with 30 years’ experience, says working for Bennett made her reconsider her career.

She became aware of an investigation into his properties about 2019, she says. By the following year, tenants were being approached by investigators.

Glenn Sutton says he was approached by MBIE in 2020, less than a week after moving into the Sinclair St property once tenanted by Kerr.

Sutton planned to be a long-term tenant, going as far as to repaint the inside and lay carpet at his own expense.

His property manager, who worked for Ray White New Brighton, promised work would be done to address a series of issues early into his tenancy, but this didn’t happen. The rent was $430 a week.

Smaller things, like a light socket that didn’t work, were acted on immediately. Yet things like repairing the deck or leaky spouting – which he didn’t know at the time had previously resulted in a payout to Kerr – were ignored, he says.

Sutton took MBIE up on its offer, expecting it to result in significant repairs, and was part of the 26-tenancy settlement out of court totalling $54,995.

Sutton was awarded $2000. Days later, he was issued a 90-day eviction notice so significant renovations could be done on the property.

He says his property manager was apologetic and offered to help him argue that he was willing for the work to be done around him, but she soon ceased being an employee of Ray White New Brighton.

She’s the same property manager that Ray White New Brighton owner Maxine Jones previously blamed for tribunal rulings that found her company had neglected the rentals it managed.

Sutton believes the employee is a scapegoat. He and other former tenants feel Bennett is a “repeat offender” for breaking the rules, but there’s little to stop him.

“What’s $2000 to him?”.

Although the tenants have settled, the case is ongoing.

MBIE declined to comment on the ongoing matter, as did Ray White.

Bennett says since the investigation began, he’s spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in refurbishments and is now focused on new builds.

He’s had a few charitable projects, including “one or two” Airbnbs, and has been a mortgagee for good tenants, even running a private rent-to-own scheme, he says.

Bennett thinks the healthy homes rules could end up with tenants “on the streets”.

He expects coverage of the investigation to spur hatred, even retaliatory action, against him by members of the public.

But he warns against trying to visit him at his home.

“I don’t want to be aiming shotguns at the heads of people coming down my driveway.”