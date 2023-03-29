Gloriavale leader apologises for ‘confusion’ during Employment Court hearing

Gloriavale leader Samuel Valor appears for the community at an earlier sitting of the Employment Court.

Gloriavale shepherd Samuel Valor has apologised to the Employment Court for contributing to a “misunderstanding” about their legal representation.

On Tuesday, community leaders appeared with their own lawyer for the closing submissions in the long-running employment dispute, despite telling the court in December they would represent themselves after they could no longer sustain the cost of a legal team – believed to be in excess of $100,000 a month.

The development resulted in Chief Judge Christina Inglis adjourning the hearing until Wednesday, when Gloriavale will deliver its final arguments. Inglis said it was “regrettable” and “disappointing”, RNZ reported.

Valor and fellow shepherd Stephen Standfast have been representing Gloriavale since the case resumed last month, but appeared with barrister Carter Pearce on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE:

* Gloriavale accused of misleading plaintiffs in employment case

* Gloriavale leader Howard Temple says much criticism of Christian community valid

* Inside Gloriavale: Judge's visit offers rare glimpse into life for women inside religious community



“I would just like to say I apologise for yesterday. For our part in the confusion,” Samuel Valor told the court on Wednesday.

The case centres around whether six former Gloriavale members – Virginia Courage, Pearl Valor, Serenity Pilgrim, Rose Standtrue, Anna Courage and Crystal Loyal – should be considered employees for the domestic work they did during their time at the secretive Christian community.

An Employment Court decision in 2022 ruled that three former Gloriavale workers were employees and that they should be paid at least minimum wage, instead of being treated as volunteers sharing assets in return for their keep.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Chief Judge Christina Inglis is shown around the remote Gloriavale community by Pearl and Samuel Valor. Lawyer for the plaintiffs, Brian Henry, is to the left of the frame.

The barrister for the six former Gloriavale women, Brian Henry, had earlier agreed to reverse the normal order of closing submissions by addressing the court first because Gloriavale didn’t have legal representation.

“The second defendants have misled us and we changed our position as a consequence… We do not wish to speak to our plaintiffs' case until the end of all submissions, as is our right,” RNZ reported Henry told the court on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, Valor apologised directly to the plaintiff’s legal team.

“When we had the discussion about who was to go when, I didn't realise the concessions that they were making. It was a misunderstanding.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Gloriavale member Purity Valor shows Chief Judge Christina Inglis around the West Coast Christian Community.

“I can understand why they could feel that I took advantage of the concessions that they made, but that wasn't my intention,” he said.

Chief Judge Christina Inglis did not accept the shepherd’s excuse that Gloriavale thought this was “normal” practice because it had not been through the process before.

“Mr Pearce would have been through this before but thank you Mr Valor I appreciate that,” she responded.

Closing submissions begin on Wednesday, with Gloriavale up first.