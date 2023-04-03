Automated video marketing takes real estate industry by storm

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but that was long before video arrived on the scene. Today, short, concise clips communicate the essence of a message within seconds, putting their value sentences ahead of the traditional snap. After all, seeing is believing, particularly when it's presented in high-definition.

That's the essence of the opportunity spotted by VideoPunch, a clever software-as-a-service (Saas) business that makes it easy for real estate agents to include a short film with every listing. It's a value proposition that has rung true for agents up and down the country, with the VideoPunch platform creating some 250,000 clips in just four years of operation.

The reason agents flock to VideoPunch is clear: a house is a major investment, house hunting isn't always everyone's cup of tea, and people want to see exactly what they can expect, without necessarily attending an open home. And, of course, a listing with a video gets around 400% more inquiries than a standard one.

The company's operations manager Stefan Engels sums it up like this: "VideoPunch provides automated video to the real estate industry. We save time, hassle and cost so agents can effectively communicate their brand, expertise, and listings through video, with a streamlined content creation process that optimises their marketing."

It's not just agents and property buyers who love the idea, but people selling their homes too. "As you know, your house is your most important asset, so marketing it effectively is crucial," he adds.

It's also become a classic example of how fibre broadband was the first to enable the creation of new, previously unworkable business models. VideoPunch's system depends entirely on connecting agents with the platform so they can upload information and assets including their marketing collateral and property details. With that data, VideoPunch kicks into gear, automatically generating a fully branded custom video in a matter of minutes. The video uploads to target websites and is also available for the agent to download and share.

Science fiction legend Arthur C Clarke once said any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic. That's perhaps the effect of VideoPunch, particularly when integrated with popular business systems: click a checkbox when loading a new listing, and VideoPunch creates and includes the video.

Of course, while automation is key to the enormous volume of content the company generates - somewhere between 4500 to 5000 videos every month – there are always gaps and opportunities for the sorts of improvements only humans can make. "Since we started in 2019, there's been a huge amount of digital evolution which has helped accelerate our performance," Engels explains. "Probably the most important among the developments is connectivity.

"Any changes or improvements with a video need to be completed as quickly as possible to ensure every possible eyeball has seen the best of that property. Our internet speed is at the crux of this. We need to work on and process these videos as quickly as technology will enable us."

In fact, a dependable business fibre connnection is critical to running VideoPunch. Engels says his team is constantly downloading videos and images, making changes and additions, and re-uploading often multiple times every few minutes. With average file sizes from 10MB to 150MB for videos, and high-quality images often in the same ballpark, it all adds up to some decidedly hefty internet consumption.

"All sales, onboarding, training, and client calls are done via video as our clients are throughout NZ and Australia," he explains. "We provide full, step-by-step guidance on using our software, getting the most out of the editing and the video content – and only video calls make this possible."

He modestly describes demand on the business broadband connection as "requiring a fair bit of data…and our plan does achieve that."

Dean Pointon, head of networks and business at telecommunications infrastructure provider Chorus, says the internet has long been recognised for its transformative power for how businesses operate. "VideoPunch is an ingenious company that combines a great idea with enabling technology. Video is one of the ultimate tests of connection speeds, and thanks to its business fibre broadband connection the business is well placed to meet some unusually heavy data demands. Fibre doesn't just make Stefan's team more productive; it makes an amazing contribution to their workflow."

He says every Kiwi business should expect reliability, capacity and quality from their internet connection. "If it's available, then business fibre is a great choice. It makes connectivity without limits easier and more dependable. And if it delivers for VideoPunch, it should be a knockout for any business."

