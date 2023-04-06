Christchurch restaurant closes and goes into liquidation

A Christchurch restaurant has closed down and gone into liquidation.

Sun Dog Diner, which operated from the refurbished Carlton Courts building on the corner of Papanui Rd and Bealey Ave, is no longer open.

Companies Office records show the business was placed into liquidation by a special resolution of shareholders on Wednesday.

Lynda Smart of Rodgers Reidy has been appointed as the liquidator.

A sign on the door of the restaurant said it was closed and liquidated. It requested that all queries be directed to Smart.

The company’s website and social media pages have been taken down.

Southern California-born chef Jess Lynch opened Sun Dog Diner in early 2017.

Lynch is still the company’s sole director and one of two shareholders.

In 2017, Stuff described Sun Dog Diner as an “upscale American diner with bottomless coffee, all day breakfast and classic booths”.

At the time, Lynch said: “All I've ever wanted is a quirky, place that has a wonderful, welcoming feeling and Sun Dog has that.”

She said it was small enough that customers would feel like “we know their name and their order”.