The business case for prioritising employee health and wellbeing

How can organisations build wellbeing into their plans to best support their people?

When running a business, it's essential to take care of employees' physical and mental health – not only is it the right thing to do, it can boost the bottom line, make for a happier workplace, and improve productivity.

Since 2020 Southern Cross has been looking into the issues which matter most to New Zealanders to understand what's important when it comes to health and wellbeing. The Southern Cross Healthy Futures Report Business edition explores the attitudes and concerns of more than 1,400 workers: office and non office-based, to understand what New Zealand organisations can consider supporting the engine room of our economy.

The report shows 89% of New Zealanders agree businesses and employees flourish when they prioritise employee wellbeing. It also makes clear that more than a quarter of all New Zealand workers are keen for their employer to offer ways to improve their health and wellbeing.

Anthony McPhail, Southern Cross Health Insurance chief operating officer, answers some questions about the Southern Cross Healthy Futures Report Business edition; the implications for New Zealand businesses, and how organisations can incorporate the findings into plans to support their people.

SUPPLIED Worker health and wellbeing should be at the top of the list for Kiwi businesses.

Why is it so important for companies to prioritise wellbeing?

Even with many companies under pressure from cost increases, supply chain challenges and people shortages, business leaders understand how the ongoing health and wellbeing of employees is critical to business success. People who are well enjoy their work and are more productive. I believe the more information business leaders have about what employees value in this area, the better they can think about how they attract and retain key team members. We're hopeful Healthy Futures can help decision making around employee wellbeing.

Nearly 90% of workers want access to a wellbeing plan. Why is it worth the investment?

As a leader, I am so aware that people are the key to success. None of us can deliver results for our customers if our people aren't performing at their best. We need to support them in all sorts of ways, including enabling access to healthcare, reducing stress and removing barriers to productivity like being over-tired or burnt out. This leads to greater productivity in companies and organisations which will ultimately have a flow on effect of helping to lift everyone up.

More companies are offering work-from-home options. Is flexibility good for businesses as well as employees?

Flexibility, where possible, is good for business. Working from home is clearly not an option for every organisation, however, the pandemic has fast-tracked the adoption of new ways of working, teaching many companies that the office wasn't the only place people can be productive. A key watch-out is that leaders need to ensure their people 'log-off'. It's easy for work to spill over into home life and with 56% of New Zealand workers saying they have too much to think about, having that laptop blinking in the corner of the lounge might just be the thing keeping many people awake at night.

UNSPLASH The cost of not giving people room to recover from stress is likely to be higher for the business and the wider New Zealand community in the long run.

According to the report, wellbeing leave is one of the top ten things employers can offer. What is it?

Wellbeing leave is leave allocated separately from annual leave. At Southern Cross, wellbeing leave days are designated time off work to proactively look after your health and wellbeing, ensuring employees can attend things like regular medical check-ups. Staying on top of your health means people can deal with any issue when it matters, and this is just as important in the workplace as it is in the home.

One in 10 workers aren't taking their full annual leave. What are the potential dangers?

Not taking annual leave can place a burden on employees and the business. Staff who are tired can be less productive and prone to poor decision-making. It's important to encourage team members to take leave to recharge and relax and be ready to contribute.

What are the top concerns of office workers and non office-based workers?

For both groups, access to healthcare is a concern, along with the impact of the cost of living. Our research showed 46% of New Zealanders who do not have health insurance put off going to see a health professional when they feel unwell by two days or longer or don't go at all due to cost and not being able to get an appointment.

SUPPLIED Staying on top of your health means people can deal with any issue when it matters.

What is affecting the emotional wellbeing of workers with young children?

According to our study, the top concern was whether children would cope with the pressures of life and global events or issues. This is of more concern to families with younger children (73%).

The Southern Cross group, through our Healthcare business, is helping to address this by fully funding the proven, home-grown Pause Breathe Smile mindfulness programme, which is available to any kura, primary or intermediate school in New Zealand.

From a business perspective, why is it important to focus on health?

The cost of not giving people room to proactively seek preventative health checks, get routine treatment, or taking time to recover from stress, illness or injury is likely to be higher for the business and the wider New Zealand community in the long run.

Having those preventative health checks, as well as the long list of membership benefits that are offered with Southern Cross is crucial to making sure that our workforce is taken care of in the long run. It's not just a case of better output for our staff, but importantly, maintaining a healthy society.

