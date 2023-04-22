Lecturer quits after 'ruthless' university drops cafe operator who stayed through pandemic

Sharon Xiao kept her cafe running through the Covid pandemic and was "shocked" when her landlord decided to give the lease to someone else.

A medical school lecturer has resigned over what he describes as the University of Otago’s “ruthless” handling of a beloved Christchurch cafe.

Dr Alistair Murray learnt about Cafe Medici’s closure when he saw a petition to save it on its wall in early March.

After seven years’ running the cafe, nestled inside the medical school beside Christchurch Hospital, Sharon Xiao’s lease was not renewed in favour of another business.

A “shocked” Xiao turned to her patrons for support. Her request resulted in over 150 signatures in support from students and staff from the university and hospital. She said on the second day of petitioning she was asked by a university employee to remove it.

In a statement to Stuff, a University of Otago spokesperson said it was “legally obliged to go to market” as part of the Government’s procurement rules.

It was a commercial decision “made in the best interest of the staff and the university” and they wished Xiao “all the best for her future”.

In an email to all staff, Professor Suzanne Pitama, dean and head of campus, explained six operators vied for the lease but one “emerged as the clear best candidate”.

Xiao said her range of hot meals, salads and cabinet food were healthy, of good quality and affordable, and said the university had never told her otherwise.

She thought it would want her to stay “to enjoy the good times having suffered through the bad”, as she had chosen to remain open throughout the Covid pandemic instead of letting the lease end in 2021.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Sharon Xiao's kept Cafe Medici, which operates at Otago University's Christchurch medical school, open through the pandemic, but the cafe has now been leased to someone else.

During the pandemic, her average turnover went from $4000 to $200 a day, as public access to the cafe ceased and students and staff opted to work off-campus.

“Sometimes, in a day, only 10 to 20 customers,” she said.

She wanted her customers, many of whom worked in the hospital, to still “feel like they’re coming home, grabbing a home cooked meal” on their breaks, and providing that for them felt like her responsibility.

“I know every customer. I know what coffee they like, what meal is their favourite. I know their name and they know mine. They’re like family,” Xiao said.

Murray, an anatomical pathologist who won an internal teaching award in 2020, said he was “ropeable” when he heard the petition had been taken down.

Sharon Xiao/Supplied The cafe had simple “homemade” offerings, including hot meals for $12 and fresh salads.

He thought it was a “ruthless” example to set for staff and students after Xiao and her family’s commitment through Covid-19, akin to “kick[ing] someone when they’re down”.

“Very bitter medicine indeed,” he described it in his resignation letter, seen by Stuff.

He said he saw how hard Xiao and her family worked every day, and as someone who was raised by small business owners, he felt compelled to act.

“I am only ‘one’ little person,” he wrote in the letter. “But the one thing I can do is resign.”

It ended a 20-long working relationship, which included teaching at the medical school Murray once attended.

The future of Xiao’s family business remained uncertain. Her family was considering reopening elsewhere, but thinking about it “hurts our heart”, she said.