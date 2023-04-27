Couple who won $1.7m when 'rock star' farm they bought failed to deliver, lose most of it on appeal

Phil and Julie Routhan have lost most of their High Court win after an appeal by PGG Wrightson Real Estate to the Court of Appeal.

A couple awarded nearly $1.7 million by the High Court after buying a “rock star” farm on a misrepresentation about its milk production have lost $1.4m of it in the Court of Appeal.

Philip and Julie Routhan bought the Kohatahi/Kowhitirangi Valley farm, near Hokitika on the West Coast, owned by Nelson Cook in December 2010 for $2.8m.

Cook referred to the farm as having “rock star” qualities, and PGG Wrightson Real Estate Ltd marketed the farm as producing an impressive 103,000kg of milk solids per season from 260 cows on 105 hectares.

But it turned out the average production was about 98,000kg of milk solids per season and sharply declining.

When the farm sale settled in 2010, it was on track to produce 85,000kg of milk solids per season. PGG’s agent failed to have the figures confirmed by Cook before putting them before the Routhans, who were keen to buy.

The couple, despite every effort (Phil Routhan became known locally as the “midnight farmer”), struggled to reach the represented production figures on which their farm budgets were based.

In 2020, they were forced to sell the farm and a run-off 73-hectare block they owned previously, both at a loss. The farm fetched only $1.5m, and they were left with nothing.

Supplied Julie Routhan’s dream of dairy farming with her husband Phil turned sour.

They sued PGG, claiming they would never have bought the farm if they had known its true production figure and would have bought a cheaper farm nearby. They claimed their loss was $3.18m.

In the High Court, Justice Rachel Dunningham ruled PGG had misrepresented the farm and awarded the couple $2.12m but reduced it to $1.7m due to some imprudent farm spending.

PGG said the Routhans brought their misfortune on themselves, did inadequate due diligence, were inexperienced farmers and failed to mitigate their losses. If the Routhans had lost out, the loss was only $50,000, it said.

PGG appealed Justice Dunningham’s decision to the Court of Appeal.

In a just-released judgment, the Appeal Court reduced the $1.7m award to $300,000, saying Justice Dunningham had wrongly assessed the losses for which PGG was responsible. The court also ordered costs against the Routhans.

The court said the losses caused by the forced sale of the Routhan properties in 2020 were caused by the decisions made by the Routhans after purchase, including the decision to carry out substantial capital improvements to the farm and take on more debt, leaving it vulnerable to the dramatic fall in milk prices.

Stuff Julie and Phil Routhan bought a dairy farm in 2010 after PGG Wrighton Real Estate said it had "rockstar" production. But no matter how hard they tried, they couldn't reach the production figures. (First published February 25, 2022)

“PGG cannot reasonably be expected to underwrite the consequences of these decisions by the [Rothans]Trust in respect of which it had no input or control. In our view, these losses fell outside the scope of PGG’s duty.

“There is at best only a very tenuous causal nexus between PGG’s representation in 2010 and the various management and investment decisions the Trust made in the following years.”

The Routhans have been approached for comment.