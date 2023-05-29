The role of innovative Kiwi tech

The importance of green technology in improving our lives and livelihoods was recently clearly outlined by the head of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Rebeca Grynspan, who sees the world as at the beginning of a technological revolution, based on green technologies noting "…this new wave of technological change will have a formidable impact on the global economy".

And that stance seems to be clearly recognised here in New Zealand too, with the government agency supporting hi-tech businesses in New Zealand, Callaghan Innovation, working with innovators, investors, corporates, government and others to develop a globally competitive cleantech ecosystem in New Zealand.

Callaghan says the aim is to grow businesses "that develop innovative offerings, provide meaningful jobs and help solve climate change, water quality and resource-use problems for New Zealand and, importantly, the world".

And of the 120 Kiwi cleantech businesses on the agency's database in late 2020, 51% focus on solutions for stable climate, 28% on smart resource use, and 21% on clean water.

SUPPLIED Callaghan Innovation is working with innovators, investors, corporates, government and others to develop a globally competitive cleantech ecosystem in New Zealand.

In 2022 the agency reported a major increase in new funds and investment opportunities for cleantech innovators.

From renewable energy to waste management, throughout New Zealand a huge variety of tech businesses are driving the transition to a more sustainable future.

One example is Leaft Foods, a company that extracts edible protein from green leafy crops to produce high quality protein ingredients for use in plant-based foods. It also co-produces low emission animal feed which has been optimised for ruminant nutrition, with the aim of significantly reducing farm nitrogen loss.

Another New Zealand firm Mint Innovation provides low-cost, low-impact biorefineries for extracting metals from a range of waste materials.

SUPPLIED Leaft Foods is a NZ business that extracts edible protein from green leafy crops to produce high quality protein ingredients for use in plant-based foods.

Futurity Bioventures takes low-value forestry offcuts and turns them into high-value replacements for petrochemicals that are used in everyday products, such as polyurethane.

In turn, collaboration between tech businesses, government, and other stakeholders is hugely important in supporting these and other green ventures and there's a great deal of interest, globally and locally, in greentech and cleantech technologies. In 2021 the New Zealand CleanTech Mission was established, led by Callaghan Innovation, in partnership with other industry and regional groups, to deliver, partner with, and advocate for initiatives to bolster NZ's cleantech ecosystem.

And two years on, it seems sustainability and cleantech companies are increasingly in the sights of global and local funders.

One example is BNZ, where sustainability in all its forms is a priority. It was the first New Zealand bank to join the Net-Zero Banking Alliance committing to aligning its investment and lending portfolios to net zero emissions by 2050. The bank has also just announced a new funding option that will make it easier for innovative Kiwi tech businesses to raise capital.

It has been working hard to provide New Zealand's tech industries "with earlier access to capital to fund growth and expansion, and to help the industry grow as a whole," says BNZ Head of Technology Industries Tim Wixon.

The bank will initially focus on financing businesses in the climate and cleantech and aerospace sectors before extending the offering to other tech sectors.

