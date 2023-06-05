Honouring the past, building tomorrow: The outlook for Māori-owned business in New Zealand

Watch the video above to learn how sustainability drives Queenstown-based kaupapa Māori organisation Mana Tāhuna and its commitment to positive social, cultural and environmental development for its community.

As the Māori economy and Māori-owned businesses continue to grow and become more diverse, the wider New Zealand business community seems to be increasingly gravitating towards te ao Māori (the Māori world view) with its focus on intergenerational outcomes and on embracing sustainability across community, environmental and cultural impacts.

At the heart of te ao Māori is the concept that people are closely connected to the land and everything on it. New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) explains that this connection is expressed through kaitiakitanga – guardianship and protection of the environment. "As tangata whenua (people of the land), Māori see themselves as guardians of the earth, with the responsibility to care for, protect and maintain the environment for generations to come."

It adds that in a business sense "this long-term, interconnected view of the world means considering the wider social, cultural and environmental impacts of all you do - and it's seeing many iwi and Māori businesses leading the way when it comes to sustainability".

More specifically, a research team from Victoria University of Wellington points to three broad management principles where the wider business community could learn from the Māori world view through:

Embracing wider definitions of success

Taking the long view

Connections with community

In illustrating their point the researchers highlight Wakatū Incorporation, which had worked on a strategic plan spanning more than 50 years, while the organisation's food and beverage company Kono, has said publicly that it is working to an ambitious 500-year horizon in its planning.

The effects of thinking more widely about community and sustainability are also highlighted by the Productivity Commission, in an April 2021 report New Zealand firms: Reaching for the frontier.

The report says the Māori economy exhibits many of the characteristics needed for firms to innovate, grow and support improved wellbeing, noting that employment in Māori authorities and SMEs has been growing faster than in the wider economy. "Māori authorities and SMEs are more likely to export, and have higher rates of innovation and R&D, than New Zealand firms generally."

The report notes that the need of Māori firms to serve multiple bottom lines such as commercial, environmental and social objectives, "can be a strong driver of ambition, which can also flow through to expectations on suppliers".

SUPPLIED Ngahere Communities Ltd is a social enterprise located in South Auckland focused on cultivating communities that enhance creativity and innovation.

As to the size of the Māori asset base, Minister of Māori Development Willie Jackson said in a speech in 2021 that it was then approaching $70 billion and had grown about 10% a year for the past decade –faster than the overall economy.

And a Te Puni Kōkiri Report Te Matapaeroa 2020, published in July 2022, identified 23,300 economically significant Māori-owned businesses, representing 8.8% of all businesses which there was ownership data for, for the year ending March 2020. The report also found 38,200 Māori sole traders representing 14.7% of all sole traders.

There are plenty of examples of Māori enterprises putting community and sustainability at the heart of what they do - including, for instance, Ngahere Communities Ltd which is a social enterprise located in South Auckland focused on cultivating communities that enhance creativity and innovation; Plink believes technology can be used to connect Māori to their identity through language and whakapapa; and AgriSea is a much-lauded Central North Island company which provides innovative, proven and effective seaweed products that benefit people and the planet.

But like any other business sector, Māori enterprises can't succeed without the right business partnerships. One example is BNZ's dedicated Māori business team which aims to create a more inclusive New Zealand economy by uplifting the economic success of Māori and helping Māori communities prosper.

SUPPLIED AgriSea is a much-lauded Central North Island company which provides innovative, proven and effective seaweed products that benefit people and the planet.

It boasts bespoke banking solutions for Māori entities and, in a wider sustainability sphere, is committing $10 billion in sustainable finance by 2025. The bank is also working to grow the long term social, cultural, and financial wellbeing of New Zealanders by providing $50 million in no or low interest loans and advances by 2024.

And late last year BNZ highlighted a new agribusiness sustainability-linked loan with Ātihau-Whanganui Incorporation (AWHI) which covers not only traditional environmental targets, but also social and cultural targets for the first time.

BNZ General Manager Māori Business, Rēnata Blair, says this loan embraces the idea that debt and finances can not only enhance environmental outcomes for Māori businesses and their shareholders, but social and cultural outcomes as well, incorporating and reflecting both AWHI's strategic values and te ao Māori.

