How McDonald's New Zealand supports local producers

In 2022, McDonald's spent an impressive $598 million with Kiwi producers – up by $52 million from 2021.

Forty-seven years after the first McDonald's arrived in New Zealand, the company is deeply embedded in the country's culture and economic wellbeing.

Most of the 167 branches are owned and operated locally by Kiwi franchisees living and working in the community, and almost all the ingredients used are sourced locally from Kiwi suppliers, which supports local businesses and creates jobs for Kiwis.

McDonald's New Zealand has a policy of establishing long-standing partnerships with the best farmers, growers, bakers, fishers and other producers to guarantee quality and ensure a secure supply chain from paddock to paper bag.

In 2022, the company bought an impressive $214 million worth of ingredients from New Zealand's primary industries to serve to Kiwis. A further $384 million worth was exported, bringing the total spend with Kiwi producers to a record $598 million – up by $52 million from 2021.

We showcase four of McDonald's most popular ingredients – lettuce, onions, tomatoes and potatoes – and tell the stories of the partnerships McDonald's has created with its suppliers.

Dean Kozanic McDonald's New Zealand has a policy of establishing long-standing partnerships with the best farmers, growers, bakers, fishers and other local producers.

Fresh, crisp lettuce

Each year, McDonald's serves up a million kilograms of lettuce, most of it grown in the rich volcanic soils and ideal horticultural climate of Franklin. Because such huge quantities of lettuce are needed to keep the crunch in popular burgers like the Big Mac and McChicken, McDonald's orders months in advance. This gives their long-time partners, such as Sutherland Farms in Bombay, the security they need to employ staff and invest in their businesses.

Once the lettuces are harvested, the race is on to get them into the hands and mouths of Macca's fans while they're fresh and crisp. They're chilled at the source before being transported to another long-time McDonald's partner, GSF Fresh. There, they're washed, cut, packed, and whisked to McDonald's restaurants around the country – arriving less than 48 hours after their roots left the ground.

SUPPLIED A massive 380 acres of land in Pukekohe and Matamata are dedicated to growing high-quality onions solely for McDonald's.

Sweet, flavoursome onions

Since New Zealand's first McDonald's opened in Porirua in 1976, the restaurants have used only locally grown onions. A massive 380 acres of land in Pukekohe and Matamata are dedicated to growing high-quality onions solely for McDonald's, providing ongoing employment to local growers and workers. We're so good at growing onions here that we grow extra for McDonald's restaurants in Australia!

Onions are planted only once a year, so once again McDonald's makes a long-term commitment to its growers to secure the supply chain well in advance. Once harvested, they are stored whole until they're needed, then peeled to order and delivered to GSF Fresh, where they're sliced and diced according to their destined use.

SUPPLIED In 2022, Kiwis chewed through 166 tonnes of tomatoes with their Macca's orders.

Juicy, tangy tomatoes

The Franklin region is also the source of most of the tomatoes used by McDonald's. They're vine ripened in glasshouses so they can be harvested all year round without the risk of damage from frost or wild weather. Once plump and ripe, they're carefully inspected, washed and delivered whole, so they can be sliced on-site ready to pop inside your burger. In 2022, Kiwis chewed through 166 tonnes of tomatoes with their Macca's orders.

Perfectly proportioned potatoes

To make perfect fries you need to start with perfect potatoes – and the potatoes grown for McDonald's are the pick of the crop. McDonald's uses only certain varieties for its fries, specially selected for their uniform size, shape, and quality. They're all grown locally in Canterbury and then processed in Timaru by McCain Foods – the sole supplier of fries to McDonald's New Zealand. McCain washes, checks, and chops a whopping 12,000 tonnes of potatoes every year, ready to be cooked to order, salted and served, piping hot with your Macca's meal.

Visit the McDonald's New Zealand website for more inside information about where other local ingredients are sourced from.