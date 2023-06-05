Countdown's 5 Green Star supermarkets: Leading the way to 100% renewable future

Countdown, part of Woolworths Group, is committed to leading the way when it comes to tackling climate change.

With the need for climate action becoming clearer, the reduction of carbon emissions and increased use of renewable electricity is a growing priority for the brands people shop with. And as one of New Zealand's largest businesses, Countdown is leading the way, tackling climate change with the introduction of 5 Green Star rated supermarkets, a sharp focus on emissions reduction, and a commitment to 100% renewable energy by 2025.

These are among the highlights of Countdown's sustainability plan helping make Aotearoa a great place to live, where people and environment thrive together.

Dubbed Kia pai ake te apōpō - A Better Tomorrow, the plan outlines more than 40 commitments the supermarket chain is working towards by 2025. Aligned with the United Nations' 2015 Sustainable Development Goals focused on People, Planet and Product, it includes the January 2022 introduction of a 5 Green Star rated supermarket in Waiata Shores, Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau.

SUPPLIED Countdown’s Head of Sustainability, Catherine Langabeer.

"Green Star is a rating system for sustainable design and construction of New Zealand buildings - drawing from best practice globally," explains Head of Sustainability, Catherine Langabeer. And what's more, "As part of our 2025 plan, we made a commitment that all our new builds have a minimum 5 Green Star rating by 2025."

The Waiata Shores store is Countdown's first such supermarket in the North Island/Te Ika-a-Māui and includes features such as rainwater harvesting, solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations and bicycle parking. Visiting customers can learn why and how the store is doing things differently. "Signs inside explain why we have doors on the fridges and how we're reducing the store's environmental footprint. We're taking the opportunity to communicate holistically about the sustainability of the building - both what the customer sees and what is going on behind the scenes," Langabeer says.

SUPPLIED Forklifts and manual handling equipment at Auckland Fresh are also electric, making the building a quieter and cleaner place to work.

Existing stores are benefiting from green upgrades, too. Examples include electricity smart metering (which helps pinpoint and eliminate excessive consumption problems like broken pipes or faulty equipment), and the introduction of energy-efficient lighting.

The sustainability focus extends to Distribution Centres, with the new 20,000 sqm Auckland Fresh Distribution Centre built alongside the facility of a supplier, Hilton Meat, and connected by an airbridge. Facilitating co-loading of produce and meat, it's a clever way of reducing freight mileage by an estimated million kilometres per year, while helping keep fresh goods cool throughout the supply chain. And electric forklifts and other equipment make the building quieter and cleaner. "That's a benefit for our team and our planet," Langabeer smiles.

But the big goal has to be the move to 100% renewable electricity, with Countdown being one of New Zealand's largest consumers of electricity, "We can make a real difference in terms of renewables generation by buying our electricity in different ways, and we plan to play a more active role to support future renewable generation projects," states Langabeer.

SUPPLED Countdown is tackling climate change with the introduction of 5 Green-Star rated supermarkets, a focus on emissions reduction, and a commitment to 100% renewable energy by 2025.

There's a precedent across the ditch, with Woolworths Group in Australia playing a significant role in the development of renewables projects including New South Wales' Bango Wind Farm. She says Countdown is actively exploring local options. "It might seem we've already solved this as a nation, but although more than 80% of electricity is produced by renewables, demand is projected to increase significantly as we further electrify our economy."

Countdown is in a unique position to use its size for good, Langabeer says. "With the environmental challenges we face as a company, a country, and a global community, success depends on contributions from all. When communities, businesses, and governments work together in new and innovative ways…that's when good things happen."

And the ultimate good thing? A better tomorrow for Aotearoa New Zealand and all who love living here.

